23.06.2025, 10:08 20431
Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
The final round of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships kicked off in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva won two medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships. She earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines scoring 26.150 points and took home silver Hoop Routine with 26.950.
It is noteworthy, Akmaral Yerekesheva won the country’s first ever medal at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships.
relevant news
24.06.2025, 17:48 3361
Kristina Ovchinnikova claims silver at Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland
Images | The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won a silver medal in the high jump event at the Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ovchinnikova cleared 185 cm in her best attempt.
Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko claimed the top spot with a height of 192 cm, while Poland’s Alicja Wysocka took third, also clearing 185 cm.
23.06.2025, 13:03 20661
Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Klim Ryukhov and Vladislav Mastikhin claimed the men’s title at the 6th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ryukhov and Mastikhin overcame China’s third Liu Yuan and Mao Yuan 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the final of the men’s competition.
It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstanis’ triumph marked the country’s historic first gold medal in this Asian Age Group competition.
23.06.2025, 12:10 20241
Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan pocketed another gold medal on the final day of the 3rd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani gymnast claimed the Girls’ Ribbon Routine gold after scoring 26.400.
Earlier, Akmaral earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines with 26.150 points and took home the Hoop Routine silver with 26.950.
To note, her compatriot Aiganym Ryssbek finished fifth in the Girls’ Clubs Routine.
20.06.2025, 13:41 50141
Kazakhstan's archery team secures gold at Asia Cup in Singapore
Images | Olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan claimed two gold medals at the Archery Asia Cup stage in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the mixed team event, Andrey Tyutyun and Adel Zhexenbinova defeated the Indian duo in the final with a score of 155-153.
In another final, Kazakhstan’s men’s team also outperformed India, winning 235-231. The team is represented by Andrey Tyutyun, Dilmukhamet Mussa, and Bunyod Mirzametov.
18.06.2025, 14:46 18996
Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the Compound Mixed Team event at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan defeated Bangladesh with a score of 230-224.
The Kazakhstani team consists of Adel Zhexenbinova, Roxana Yunussova, and Viktoriya Lyan.
India and Malaysia are set to compete for the Asian Cup gold.
Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on the final, falling to India in a tense semifinal clash by just one point - 229 to 230.
18.06.2025, 10:55 18771
Rybakina secures 1st win at Berlin Tennis Open 2025
World No. 11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan successfully started her performance at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the first round, Rybakina defeated American Ashlyn Krueger, ranked 33rd by the WTA. By advancing to the round of 16, the Kazakhstani earned 13,651 euro and secured 60 ranking points. She will face world No. 74 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the next match.
This year tournament’s prize money stands at 925,661 euro. The winner will earn 142,610 euro and 500 ranking points. The defending champion is American Jessica Pegula, ranked 3rd in the world.
17.06.2025, 12:40 67996
Kazakhstan achieves top 3 standing at Artistic Swimming World Cup
The final stage of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup wrapped up in Xi’an. The season’s closing event featured some of the world’s top athletes, including members of Kazakhstan’s national team, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Chinese team delivered a dominant performance on home soil, capturing most of the gold medals. Placements at this stage were especially significant, as they played a crucial role in shaping the final overall standings of the World Cup.
Results from all previous stages were counted, with the World Cup season featuring four events in total. Throughout the series, Team Kazakhstan delivered solid performances, which ultimately secured them a place among the competition’s top contenders.
Kazakhstan earned the bronze medal in the group events, based on their combined scores across all disciplines. The medal-winning squad included Nargiza Bolatova, Viktor Druzin, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Ksenia Makarova, Arina Myasnikova, Anna Pavletsova, Zhaklin Yakimova, Zhaniya Zhiengazy, Yasmin Tuyakova, and Valeriya Stolbunova.
Kazakhstan’s women’s duet secured second place. Yasmin Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina performed the technical routine, while Tuyakova joined Dayana Jamanchalova for the free routine.
The mixed duet also wrapped up the World Cup on a high note. Viktoria Stolbunova and Artur Maidanov took third overall, showcasing Kazakhstan’s athletes’ strong competitive level. In the men’s solo, Viktor Druzin missed the podium, finishing fourth.
Notably, this season our athletes earned multiple medals at World Cup stages. In February, Viktor Druzin took gold in Paris, France, while Eduard Kim secured silver. Later, in Hurghada, Egypt, Eduard Kim finished third at the event.
Additionally, based on last year’s results, Viktor Druzin was nominated for the World Aquatics "Athlete of the Year" award.
Artistic swimming is steadily progressing in Kazakhstan, as shown by the promising results of our athletes. Their strong performances on the international stage demonstrate that Kazakhstani swimmers not only compete with the world’s top programs but are also closing in on the global elite in several disciplines.
10.06.2025, 18:22 116506
Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record
Images | Akmola region physical culture and sports department
The VII sports and athletic contest among sportsmen with lesions of the musculoskeletal system, visually impaired and with intellectual and developmental disabilities kicked off in Taraz, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Champion of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the first two-time Olympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan David Degtyarev lifted 180 kg setting the national record in his weight category of 59 kg, the Akmola region physical culture and sports department said.
Noteworthy, the Kazakh junior team wins 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Gymnastics Championships.
