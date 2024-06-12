Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships

Images | olympic.kz

Yeldos Smetov, the most decorated judoka in Kazakhstan, emerged victorious at a sparring in Almaty deciding the fate of Kazakhstan’s Olympic berth in judo, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Smetov defeated Magzhan Shamshadin in the first -60kg weight category match. In the subsequent encounter, Shamshadin was vanquished by Nurkanat Serikbayev, thereby relinquishing his claim to a coveted berth in the upcoming sporting event this summer.





In the pivotal encounter, the bronze and silver medalist of the Olympics Smetov emerged triumphant, validating his right to compete in his third Olympics.





It is my hope that he will prepare adequately for the Paris event and represent Kazakhstan successfully," one of the judges at the event Bakhyt Matyshev noted.