Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships

Today was a very hot day, +35 degrees and a strong wind which was not refreshing at all, but racing in your homeland in Kazakhstan is always great, it’s like an additional motivation to show your best. The race was successful for me, and I am glad that for the third time, I managed to win the ITT at the Asian Championships. I’m also happy for Dmitry (Gruzdev), who clinched a podium and brought silver to our national team today", - said Yevgeniy Fedorov.
