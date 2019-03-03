Golovkin to present million-dollar prize in California

World middleweight champion, the holder of WBA Super, WBC, IBF and IBO titles, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) will attend a horseracing event, Sports.kz reports.





On April 7, the Kazakh boxer will visit the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, United States. The racetrack will host the Santa Anita Derby, an American Grade 1 thoroughbred horse race.





There, Golovkin is expected to award the Cup of the competition to the winner. Moreover, the champion will receive $1 million.





Gennady Golovkin will return to the ring on May 5 to have a rematch against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs).









