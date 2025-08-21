This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh athletes secure 4 gold medals at Silk Road to Tokyo in Tashkent
relevant news
Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships in China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims 1st medal at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Rybakina cruises into Cincinnati Round of 16
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh wrestlers pocket 11 medals at U17 World Championships in Athens
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh track and field athletes clinch 34 medals at Qosanov Memorial
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.08.2025, 11:12Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industryBektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry 21.08.2025, 14:142326Kazakhstan commissions 1.3GW of new capacity 21.08.2025, 08:152146Kazakhstan and the UAE Discussed Issues of Investment Cooperation 21.08.2025, 09:001191Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia 21.08.2025, 15:48931Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships 14.08.2025, 18:00Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan36826Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan 15.08.2025, 12:0035856Kazakhstan appoints Commander-in-Chief of Naval Forces 14.08.2025, 16:0035836Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation 15.08.2025, 14:00President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers35776President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers 14.08.2025, 12:0033921Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Enlightenment 05.08.2025, 15:26124026Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 05.08.2025, 20:4612365622% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 23.07.2025, 16:40117726M4 quake hits East Kazakhstan, Abai regions 23.07.2025, 22:01117116Kazakhstan records over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025 24.07.2025, 16:00114701No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East