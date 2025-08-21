20.08.2025, 19:25 5101

Kazakh athletes secure 4 gold medals at Silk Road to Tokyo in Tashkent

Kazakhstan’s track and field team delivered a strong performance at the Silk Road to Tokyo WA Continental Tour Bronze held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh team captured four gold medals in total. Adelina Zems triumphed in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Artur Gafner secured victory in the javelin throw. The women’s 4×400m relay team - Alexandra Zalyubovskaya, Adelina Zems, Viktoriya An, and Irina Konichsheva - also struck gold, as did the mixed 4×400m relay team of Almat Tulebaev, Adelina and Vitaliy Zems, and Alexandra Zalyubovskaya.

Alexandra Zalyubovskaya earned silver in the women’s 400m, Kristina Yermola in the 100m hurdles, Almat Tulebayev in the men’s 100m, and Irina Konichsheva in the heptathlon.

Viktoriya An claimed bronze in the women’s 200m, while Vitaliy Zems secured third place in the men’s 100m.
 

21.08.2025

Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships

Kazakh Anna Stratan won a bronze medal at the U20 World Women’s Wrestling Championships 2025 underway in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

She defeated Tindra Dalmyr from Sweden in the women’s 57 kg finals 9:1.

The 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 are held from August 17 to 24.
 

18.08.2025

Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland

Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev has pocketed silver medal at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh athlete earned the medal in the Men’s Large Hill HS134 event.

Gold medal was won by Niklas Bachlinger from Austria, and bronze medal went to Vladimir Zografski.
 

15.08.2025

Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships in China

The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships continue in Xiashi, China, where Team Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals to its tally, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Anastassiya Ananyeva and Alexandr Kulikov each claimed third place in the men’s and women’s single canoe events.

This latest success brings Kazakhstan’s medal count at the tournament to three.
 

14.08.2025

Kazakhstan claims 1st medal at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships

The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships kicked off in Xiashi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

On the opening day, Team Kazakhstan secured a silver medal.

In the women’s K-1 event, Yekaterina Tarantseva clocked the race in 1:04.82, taking the 2nd place.

The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships is set to run till August 17.
 

12.08.2025

Kazakhstan's Rybakina cruises into Cincinnati Round of 16

World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani tennis player secured her spot in the Round of 16 with a 4:6, 6:3, 7:5 victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens (ranked 12th by the WTA). The match lasted two hours and twelve minutes.

Rybakina fired 11 aces, made nine double faults, and converted three of her eight break-point chances.

Next in Cincinnati, Rybakina will take on home favorite Madison Keys (WTA No. 6) for a spot in the quarterfinals.
 

11.08.2025

Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships  

Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team clinched another gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

In the decisive match, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) defeated Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan.



Unfortunately, Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) lost her final ahead of schedule to China’s Ziyi Bao. Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg) settled for silver after being defeated by Indian Ritika Singh.
 

05.08.2025

Kazakh wrestlers pocket 11 medals at U17 World Championships in Athens

The U17 World Wrestling Championships wrapped up in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Team Kazakhstan claimed a total of 11 medals.

Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek clinched the gold medal in the men’s 45 kg weight category.

Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly (48 kg) and Nurali Askar (55 kg) earned silver medals, while Shamil Dosbol grabbed bronze in the men’s 65 kg and Marlen Meirbekuly (71 kg) secured bronze.

In the women’s division, Madkhiya Usmanova (57 kg) claimed gold, while Inzhu Bakkozha (40 kg) and Shakhizada Dauletzhan (69 kg) took bronze.

Among freestyle wrestlers, Danael Abdykassym (51 kg), Bekassyl Assambek (60 kg), and Dinmukhammed Kassymbek (80 kg) all pocketed bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova has claimed a silver medal at the international women’s wrestling tournament held in Warsaw, Poland.
 

04.08.2025

Kazakh track and field athletes clinch 34 medals at Qosanov Memorial

The Kazakh team swept 34 medals at the international Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh field and track athletes secured six gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals so far.

Yulia Bashmanova was the best in the women’s 100m hurdles final, Polina Ivanova in pole vault, Alexandra Zalyubovskaya finished first in the women’s 400m finals, Ivan Tovchenik in the men’s pole vault. Besides, Kazakhstan took home gold in the mixed 4×400m relay team.

Qosanov Memorial is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level.
 

