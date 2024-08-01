Kazakh Bibossinov storms into quarterfinals at 2024 Olympic Games

Images | KTF press-service

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation regrets to inform that the leading player of the Kazakhstan women's national tennis team Elena Rybakina will not be able to participate in the XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris due to health reasons, KTF press-service reports.





At the moment Elena is suffering from acute bronchitis, and doctors have strictly forbidden her not only to go to court but even to fly to the event. Rybakina was actively preparing for the games, expecting to perform at a high level of play at the Olympics, but due to her condition, it has now become impossible.





Kazakhstan Tennis Federation sincerely wishes Elena a speedy recovery and a successful return to the court. We believe in her strength and look forward to her return to training and competition.





Elena Rybakina's address on her withdrawal from the Olympics:





Dear people of Kazakhstan!





It is hard for me to announce this, but unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Olympics in Paris.





After the Wimbledon tournament, I fell ill with acute bronchitis, and despite my attempts to return to training, my body has not yet recovered. The doctors have strictly forbidden me to go to court.





I am very sorry that I cannot fulfill your hopes and play for our team at the Olympics in Paris. I was so close to a medal in Tokyo and carefully prepared for the Paris Games to win gold for Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, illness prevented these plans from coming true.





I wish all Kazakh athletes good luck and success in Paris! I will be cheering for all our athletes and believe that they will be able to represent our country at the Olympics with dignity. Alga, Kazakhstan!