Kazakh Kristina Shumekova wins two gold medals at Junior World Cup Stage

Kazakhstan’s speed skater Kristina Shumekova claimed two gold medals at the Junior World Cup stage in Milan, Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.





Kristina Shumekova finished first, followed by Japan’s Ayano Sekiguchi and Poland’s Hanna Mazur in the women’s 1000 meters.





She also grabbed gold in the 3000 meters finals, while Likke Heijink of the Netherlands took silver and Jiamin Jiang of China pocketed bronze.