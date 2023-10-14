13.10.2023, 09:54 2186
Kazakh Suleymenov stuns Magnus Carlsen at Qatar Masters Open Round 2
23-year-old Kazakh chess player Alisher Suleymenov beat World No.1 on the FIDE rating list GM Magnus Carlsen in Round 2 at the Qatar Masters Open chess event, Kazinform Agency quotes the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sport.
The Kazakh chess player ranks currently 528th in the FIDE world rankings.
After his memorable win, Suleymenov said he did not know what to say. He couldn't believe what happened.
Born in Pavlodar, Suleymenov played last year for the Kazakh team at the Chess Olympiad.
