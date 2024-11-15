11.11.2024, 12:41 4776
Kazakh table tennis player wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The 11-year-old Kazakh athlete participated in six matches, securing a victory in each. During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated Lola Uria of Spain, Serena Rossati of Italy, Emily Cojocaru of Italy, Julia Fernandes of Spain, Bianca Toma of Romania, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstani pocketed bronze in the U13 Girls' Singles finals of the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024.
11.11.2024, 10:20 4546
Kazakhstan's Nurila Assankyzy claims gold at inaugural women’s combat sambo tournament in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Nurila Assankyzy claimed a gold medal in the first-ever women’s combat sambo competitions at the 2024 World Sambo Championships held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Directorate for Sport Development of Kazakhstan.
Nurila Assankyzy of Kazakhstan defeated Sabina Agazhanova of Turkmenistan 7-4 in the women’s +80kg final at the tournament.
Earlier it was reported that Yessentai Imakhanov brough Kazakhstan the second gold after beaing Uzbek Sardor Olimzhonov in the men’s 64kh category at the 2024 World Sambo Championships.
The 2024 World SAMBO Championships in sports and combat sambo among adults kicked off at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The tournament brought together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries, with 28 athletes representing Kazakhstan.
The tournament will feature for the first time competitions in combat sambo among women and blind sambo in the SVI-1 class (totally blind athletes). It’s the final qualifying event for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.
To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana was the venue for the 2005 World Sambo Championships, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.
22.10.2024, 12:57 25441
Mikhail Kukushkin wins at the start of ATP Challenger Brest in France
World No. 111 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan successfully started a performance at the ATP Challenger Brest in France, Kazinform News Agency cited Sports.kz.
The Kazakh tennis player clashed with world No. 256 Edas Butvilas of Lithuania in the first round. Kukushkin beat the Lithuanian athlete with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6.
The 2024 Brest Challenger is played on hard court. The event is set to run between October 21 and 27 in Brest, France.
Earlier it was reported that the ATP had presented the updated list of athletes’ singles and doubles rankings.
20.09.2024, 15:15 44581
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin storms into Hangzhou Open quarterfinals
Images | ktf.kz
Two Kazakhstani tennis players clashed at the ongoing Hangzhou Open Round of 16, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
Mikhail Kukushkin World No. 112 advanced to the quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Open 2024 beating Kazakhstan's No. 2 tennis player Alexander Shevchenko ranking 58th in the world 6:4, 7:6 (7:5).
Next, he will play against the winner of the match between Karen Khachanov and Bu Yunchaokete.
The tournament is held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center in Hangzhou, China, between September 18 and 24.
This year its total prize money stands at 1,000,630 US dollars.
06.09.2024, 20:59 73921
Kazakhstan’s judoka Yergali Shamey claims silver at Paris Paralympics
Images | NOC
Kazakhstan’s Yergali Shamey won a silver medal in the Men -73 kg J1 para judo event, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Yergali Shamey of Kazakhstan was defeated by Florin-Alexandru Bologa of Romania in the Para Judo Men -73 kg J1 Final bout, thus settling for silver.
World and Asian Games champion Yergali Shamey, 39yo, made his Paralympic debut in Paris.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.
On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.
Team Kazakhstan has so far won seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.
06.09.2024, 19:44 73791
Judoka Dayana Fedossova brings Kazakhstan 6th medal at Paralympic Games in Paris
Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Dayana Fedossova of Kazakhstan beat Dondu Yesilyurt in the Women -57 kg J2 bronze medal bout at the Paris Paralympics.
23-year-old Dayana is a bronze medalist of the International Para Judo Championship and Asian Para Games.
On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.
Team Kazakhstan has so far won six medals, including two gold, two silver and two bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.
05.09.2024, 22:45 74361
Akmaral Nauatbek wins 2nd Paralympic gold medal for Kazakhstan
Images | NOC
Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek claimed a gold medal in the women -48 kg J2 para judo event at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek defeated Sandrine Martinet of France by ippon in the women -48 kg J2 final bout at the Paris Paralympics.
Akmaral Nauatbek made history to become the first Olympic para judo champion of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan, currently, sits at the 33rd place in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.
05.09.2024, 19:39 74526
Kazakhstan’s para athlete sets Asian record to qualify for men’s 100m breaststroke final at Paralympics
Images | Kazakh tourism and sport ministry
Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan qualified for the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 para swimming event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry.
Para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan came in first in the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 Heat 1 event with a result of 1:05.11, thus setting a new Asian record, at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.
Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstani para swimmer Amir Muratbekov and para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek advanced to the Paris Paralympics final.
Team Kazakhstan, currently, ranks 46th in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
05.09.2024, 10:54 73886
Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
Dastan Mukashbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F36 finals at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in France, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Paralympic Committee.
The Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.
