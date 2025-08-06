Kazakh wrestlers pocket 11 medals at U17 World Championships in Athens

Tell a friend

The Kazakh team swept 34 medals at the international Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.





The Kazakh field and track athletes secured six gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals so far.





Yulia Bashmanova was the best in the women’s 100m hurdles final, Polina Ivanova in pole vault, Alexandra Zalyubovskaya finished first in the women’s 400m finals, Ivan Tovchenik in the men’s pole vault. Besides, Kazakhstan took home gold in the mixed 4×400m relay team.





Qosanov Memorial is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level.