12.06.2024, 10:17 5851
Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Suwon 2024 Archery Asia Cup leg 3
Images | olympic.kz
Adel Zheksembinova and Andrei Tyutyun won bronze in the mixed team events at the Suwon 2024 Asia Cup leg 3 held between June 3 and June 8 in Suwon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Andrei was the best in the men’s individual events, while Ilfat Abdullin won silver in finals recurve and compound, individual.
158 archers from 18 Asian countries participated in the third leg of the continental meet.
14.06.2024, 12:31 5156
Kazakhstan bags gold, silver and bronze at Horseback Archery World Championships in China
Images | Kazakh National Sports Federation
Kazakhstan won gold, silver and bronze medals in various historic styles at the Horseback Archery (Zhamby atu) World Championships held in China, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The four-day event brought together sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Australia, Malaysia, Turkiye, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Mongolia, and Pakistan.
Abzal Tulybekov, Aitbek Sarybai, Nursultan Birlikbayev and Batyr Beksauyt defended the country’s colors at the championships.
11.06.2024, 20:10 5981
Kazakh taekwondoka earns gold in Luxembourg
Member of the Kazakhstan national taekwondo team Samirhon Ababakirov claimed gold at the international G1 tournament in Luxembourg, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani athlete won the competition in the weight class of 63 kilograms. This event marked his inaugural appearance following the Asian Men's Qualification for Olympic Games.
Ababakirov qualified for the Olympic Games at 58 kg.
10.06.2024, 10:15 15436
Gelb Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour final stage, Max Walker 2nd in GC
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The 2.1 stage race ZLM Tour ended today in the Netherlands. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa was close to success on the final Stage 5, but lost the victory by the photo finish to Danish rider Alexander Salby, who made an attack with 700 meters to the finish, Team’s official website reports.
We had a great day, feeling was good and the guys did just a phenomenal job, especially Rudi Selig and Max Kanter. They ensured I had a great lead-out for the sprint. The last kilometer turned out to be quite chaotic because of the climb to the bridge with 700 meters to the line. It was the point where the Danish rider made his attack. Max followed him and we reached the finish straight, where I opened the sprint with some 350 meters to go. The victory was close, but just a little bit short of the distance. Overall, we had a very good week at the ZLM Tour, it’s pity I got that mechanical in the final of the third stage, which prevented me from competing for the General Classificaiton. Well, and in general, we also missed a stage win. But, the general feeling is good, so we will continue to work and prepare for the next races", - said Gleb Syritsa.
In the final general classification, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team rider Max Walker, riding for the WorldTour team, took the second place, achieving a significant career success. Gleb Syritsa finished 6th.
I’m super happy with my second position in the General Classification. My week started off really well with a fourth place in the opening time trial. From then on I concentrated on not losing any time to the riders around me on the GC. Every stage was pretty hectic with crosswinds and narrow twisty roads, but all my teammates did a great job of protecting me and also teaching me how to ride this sort of races. Thank you, team!", - said Max Walker.
10.06.2024, 08:20 15246
Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Yevgeniy Fedorov wins the individual time trial race at the Asian Continental Championships. Yevgeniy becomes the strongest in this discipline at the Asian Championships for the third year in a row. The race with a total distance of 40 kilometers was held in the city of Almaty where Yevgeniy showed the best time 49 minutes and 46 seconds. The silver medal was achieved also by the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Dmitry Gruzdev, Team’s official website reports.
Today was a very hot day, +35 degrees and a strong wind which was not refreshing at all, but racing in your homeland in Kazakhstan is always great, it’s like an additional motivation to show your best. The race was successful for me, and I am glad that for the third time, I managed to win the ITT at the Asian Championships. I’m also happy for Dmitry (Gruzdev), who clinched a podium and brought silver to our national team today", - said Yevgeniy Fedorov.
07.06.2024, 18:27 22116
Yeldos Smetov wins right to become Kazakhstan representative at 2024 Paris Olympics
Images | olympic.kz
Yeldos Smetov, the most decorated judoka in Kazakhstan, emerged victorious at a sparring in Almaty deciding the fate of Kazakhstan’s Olympic berth in judo, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Smetov defeated Magzhan Shamshadin in the first -60kg weight category match. In the subsequent encounter, Shamshadin was vanquished by Nurkanat Serikbayev, thereby relinquishing his claim to a coveted berth in the upcoming sporting event this summer.
In the pivotal encounter, the bronze and silver medalist of the Olympics Smetov emerged triumphant, validating his right to compete in his third Olympics.
It is my hope that he will prepare adequately for the Paris event and represent Kazakhstan successfully," one of the judges at the event Bakhyt Matyshev noted.
06.06.2024, 22:50 21921
Kazakhstan claims mixed relay gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty
Team Kazakhstan grabbed the mixed relay gold at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Representing Team Kazakhstan were Rinata Sultanova, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Igor Chzhan, Makhabbat Umutzhanova and Faina Potapova.
Coming in second in the mixed relay event was Uzbekistan. Cyclists from Hong Kong were placed third.
Earlier it was reported that the city of Almaty would host for the first time the Asian Road Cycling Championship on June 6 to 12, 2024.
31.05.2024, 17:49 40566
19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery
Images | akimat of Astana city
Astana resident, 19-year-old Aykorkem Batikhan, an athlete of the Kazakhstan national team in traditional archery, became the world champion at the "Fetih Kupası" tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the akimat of Astana.
In the 50cm Puta target race over 50m, Aykorkem Batikhan achieved this historic victory. About 300 athletes from 20 countries took part in the 12th international tournament Fetih Kupası.
The international tournament "Fetih Kupası" is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team," said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.
Aykorkem Batikhan has been practicing traditional archery for only 1.5 years.
31.05.2024, 11:33 41671
Kazakhstani Popko cruises into ATP Challenger Vicenza quarterfinals
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko defeated Federico Arnaboldi 6:3. 6:1 in two sets in the men’s singles second-round match at the Internazionali di Tennis Città di Vicenza in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz
The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes.
27-year-old Popko ranks 244th in the ATP Doubles Ranking, while Arnaboldi stands 580th.
