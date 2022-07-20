Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships

Images | Depositphotos

Kazakhstani weightlifter Yerassyl Umarov grabbed bronze at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

In the first exercise, Yerassyl, who competed in men's 55kg, completed all three approaches and stopped at a weight of 104 kg. In the clean and jerk, the athlete coped with the weight during the third attempt only having lifted 228 kg (104 + 124).

The bronze medal became the first one for the Kazakh team at the event.

"Yerassyl Umarov is the first medal winner from the Kazakh national team at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships," the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation informed via Instagram.