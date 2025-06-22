20.06.2025, 13:41 17266
Kazakhstan's archery team secures gold at Asia Cup in Singapore
Images | Olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan claimed two gold medals at the Archery Asia Cup stage in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the mixed team event, Andrey Tyutyun and Adel Zhexenbinova defeated the Indian duo in the final with a score of 155-153.
In another final, Kazakhstan’s men’s team also outperformed India, winning 235-231. The team is represented by Andrey Tyutyun, Dilmukhamet Mussa, and Bunyod Mirzametov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 12:40 35496
Kazakhstan achieves top 3 standing at Artistic Swimming World Cup
The final stage of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup wrapped up in Xi’an. The season’s closing event featured some of the world’s top athletes, including members of Kazakhstan’s national team, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Chinese team delivered a dominant performance on home soil, capturing most of the gold medals. Placements at this stage were especially significant, as they played a crucial role in shaping the final overall standings of the World Cup.
Results from all previous stages were counted, with the World Cup season featuring four events in total. Throughout the series, Team Kazakhstan delivered solid performances, which ultimately secured them a place among the competition’s top contenders.
Kazakhstan earned the bronze medal in the group events, based on their combined scores across all disciplines. The medal-winning squad included Nargiza Bolatova, Viktor Druzin, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Ksenia Makarova, Arina Myasnikova, Anna Pavletsova, Zhaklin Yakimova, Zhaniya Zhiengazy, Yasmin Tuyakova, and Valeriya Stolbunova.
Kazakhstan’s women’s duet secured second place. Yasmin Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina performed the technical routine, while Tuyakova joined Dayana Jamanchalova for the free routine.
The mixed duet also wrapped up the World Cup on a high note. Viktoria Stolbunova and Artur Maidanov took third overall, showcasing Kazakhstan’s athletes’ strong competitive level. In the men’s solo, Viktor Druzin missed the podium, finishing fourth.
Notably, this season our athletes earned multiple medals at World Cup stages. In February, Viktor Druzin took gold in Paris, France, while Eduard Kim secured silver. Later, in Hurghada, Egypt, Eduard Kim finished third at the event.
Additionally, based on last year’s results, Viktor Druzin was nominated for the World Aquatics "Athlete of the Year" award.
Artistic swimming is steadily progressing in Kazakhstan, as shown by the promising results of our athletes. Their strong performances on the international stage demonstrate that Kazakhstani swimmers not only compete with the world’s top programs but are also closing in on the global elite in several disciplines.
10.06.2025, 18:22 85681
Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record
Images | Akmola region physical culture and sports department
The VII sports and athletic contest among sportsmen with lesions of the musculoskeletal system, visually impaired and with intellectual and developmental disabilities kicked off in Taraz, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Champion of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the first two-time Olympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan David Degtyarev lifted 180 kg setting the national record in his weight category of 59 kg, the Akmola region physical culture and sports department said.
Noteworthy, the Kazakh junior team wins 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Gymnastics Championships.
05.06.2025, 10:05 122071
Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic advance to doubles semifinal at Roland Garros
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan stormed into the women’s doubles semifinals at the 2025 Roland Garros, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the top-seeded duo of Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:2 in three sets.
The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan in the semifinal match.
The 2025 Roland Garros is set to run through June 8, with a prize fund of €56,352,000. The reigning champions are Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.
03.06.2025, 17:44 139596
Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova wins gold at international tournament in Greece
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova clinched gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Ovchinnikova cleared 190 cm in her best attempt.
Notably, this result would have earned her first place at the recent Asian Championships in Gumi, but she was not selected for the national team.
Tatiana Gusin of Greece took second place with a jump of 188 cm, while Styliana Ioannidou from Cyprus claimed bronze, also clearing 188 cm.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has grabbed six medals at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.
02.06.2025, 17:06 149181
Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Kazybek Nogerbek become new chess champions of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazchess
Elnaz Kaliakhmet, 14yo, won the national title, becoming the youngest chess champion in Kazakhstan’s history. In the men’s category, Grandmaster Kazybek Nogerbek, 21yo, claimed gold for the first time, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazchess.
Kaliakhmet held a steady lead throughout the tournament and sealed her triumph in the final round by defeating former champion Amina Kairbekova. She finished with 10 out of 13 points, gained 87.6 ranking points, and pulled well ahead of the competition.
Zarina Nurgaliyeva, 15yo, took the silver medal, while bronze went to Meruert Kamalidenova, the national champion in 2021 and 2022.
The men’s tournament concluded in dramatic fashion as Kazybek Nogerbek and Denis Makhnev both finished with 9 points. The champion was decided in a tiebreak series of rapid and blitz games, culminating in a decisive Armageddon match that saw Kazybek emerge victorious, claiming his first national chess title. Aldiyar Ansat took third place, followed by Zhandos Agmanov in fourth.
02.06.2025, 10:23 150866
Kazakhstan grabs 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent
Team Kazakhstan hauled seven medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent 2025 in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Alan Kurmangaliyev clinched gold in the U19 Boys Singles, while Adelya Alzhanova won the U11 GIrls Singles.
The duo of Abdulla Mamay and Noila Khaniyazova secured the first place in the U19 Mixed Doubles event.
Nazerke Bolatbek took the second place in the U11 category.
Bronze medals were earned by Darya Gamova (U19), Alexey Markin (U15), and Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova (U13).
02.06.2025, 09:11 151086
XDS Astana rider Lorenzo Fortunato crowned King of the Mountain at Giro d’Italia
Images | xds-astana.com
XDS Astana Team rider Lorenzo Fortunato claimed the King of the Mountains title and stepped onto the podium in the blue jersey (Maglia Azzurra), as the 108th edition of the Grand Tour Giro d’Italia came to an end in Italy, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
His teammate Christian Scaroni finished second in the mountain classification.
I dedicate this Maglia Azzurra, this victory in the mountain classification, to my family, to my wife who is always by my side, supporting me through the toughest times and moments of joy. This victory is also for my team, which has given me incredible support throughout the season. I want to thank the whole team - my teammates, fellow riders, and all the staff - for these past three weeks. After I took the jersey following Stage 3, the thought came to me - why not fight for the mountain classification? Of course, this required huge support from the whole squad, and every day we had to give 100 per cent, because in Grand Tours everything can change in just one day. Every day, I and all the guys gave it our all, and in the end, it worked out - today, I’m on the podium in Rome wearing the blue jersey! What could be better?, said Lorenzo Fortunato, who also was awarded as the most combative rider of the Giro d’Italia.
XDS Astana Team also made headlines with a brilliant 1-2 finish on Stage 16 of the Giro: this time, Christian Scaronitook the win, with Lorenzo Fortunato in second place.
In addition to these successes, XDS Astana Team riders claimed two more podium finishes and achieved nine Top-10 stage results throughout the race.
30.05.2025, 22:27 152961
Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto secured gold in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Norah Jeruto secured Kazakhstan’s second gold of the championships in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race, clocking 9:10.46.
India’s Parul Chaudhary claimed silver with a time of 9:12.46, while Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei followed with bronze, finishing in 9:27.51.
This brings Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the championships to four.
Earlier, Daisy Jepkemei captured gold in the 10,000m race, while Yasmina Toxanbayeva earned bronze in the women's 20 km race walk.
