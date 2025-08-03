Kazakhstan’s Nazar Kozhanov sets personal best at World Aquatics Championships

Tell a friend

Kazakh school students are celebrating their success at the International Geography Olympiad IGeO-2025 which ended today in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency repors citing the Ministry of Education.





The team ranked among the best winning two gold and two silver medals.





Talgat Baibussunov, 12th grade student of Karaganda region’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS), and Andrey Yenbakhtov, 10th grade student of Kostanay region’s NIS, claimed gold medals.





Silver medals were won by Bolat Akzhol, 12th grade student of Zhetysu region’s NIS, and Alikhan Kalmagambetov, Aktobe region’s NIS.





Kazakhstan has been participating in the IGeO since 2012, claiming a total of five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.