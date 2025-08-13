12.08.2025, 13:00 2866
Kazakhstan's Rybakina cruises into Cincinnati Round of 16
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player secured her spot in the Round of 16 with a 4:6, 6:3, 7:5 victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens (ranked 12th by the WTA). The match lasted two hours and twelve minutes.
Rybakina fired 11 aces, made nine double faults, and converted three of her eight break-point chances.
Next in Cincinnati, Rybakina will take on home favorite Madison Keys (WTA No. 6) for a spot in the quarterfinals.
11.08.2025, 12:30 6841
Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships
Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team clinched another gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the decisive match, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) defeated Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan.
Unfortunately, Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) lost her final ahead of schedule to China’s Ziyi Bao. Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg) settled for silver after being defeated by Indian Ritika Singh.
05.08.2025, 17:33 26906
Kazakh wrestlers pocket 11 medals at U17 World Championships in Athens
The U17 World Wrestling Championships wrapped up in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan claimed a total of 11 medals.
Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek clinched the gold medal in the men’s 45 kg weight category.
Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly (48 kg) and Nurali Askar (55 kg) earned silver medals, while Shamil Dosbol grabbed bronze in the men’s 65 kg and Marlen Meirbekuly (71 kg) secured bronze.
In the women’s division, Madkhiya Usmanova (57 kg) claimed gold, while Inzhu Bakkozha (40 kg) and Shakhizada Dauletzhan (69 kg) took bronze.
Among freestyle wrestlers, Danael Abdykassym (51 kg), Bekassyl Assambek (60 kg), and Dinmukhammed Kassymbek (80 kg) all pocketed bronze medals.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova has claimed a silver medal at the international women’s wrestling tournament held in Warsaw, Poland.
04.08.2025, 14:51 27031
Kazakh track and field athletes clinch 34 medals at Qosanov Memorial
The Kazakh team swept 34 medals at the international Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh field and track athletes secured six gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals so far.
Yulia Bashmanova was the best in the women’s 100m hurdles final, Polina Ivanova in pole vault, Alexandra Zalyubovskaya finished first in the women’s 400m finals, Ivan Tovchenik in the men’s pole vault. Besides, Kazakhstan took home gold in the mixed 4×400m relay team.
Qosanov Memorial is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level.
01.08.2025, 17:24 41316
Kazakhstan’s Nazar Kozhanov sets personal best at World Aquatics Championships
Kazakh diver Nazar Kozhanov wrapped up his performance at the now-running World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
In the men’s 3m springboard qualification round, Kozhanov earned a total score of 324.55 points - the highest of his career.
Kozhanov finished in 45th place overall.
01.08.2025, 11:50 41106
Kazakhstan’s Usmanova claims gold at UWW U17 World Championships in Greece
Madkhiya Usmanova of Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the ongoing U17 World Women’s Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Usmanova defeated Moni of India with a score of 6-5 in the 57kg final.
Another Kazakhstani wrestler, Inzhu Bakkozha, claimed bronze in the 43 kg division.
31.07.2025, 21:02 40971
Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 2 silver medals at IGeO 2025 in Bangkok
Kazakh school students are celebrating their success at the International Geography Olympiad IGeO-2025 which ended today in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency repors citing the Ministry of Education.
The team ranked among the best winning two gold and two silver medals.
Talgat Baibussunov, 12th grade student of Karaganda region’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS), and Andrey Yenbakhtov, 10th grade student of Kostanay region’s NIS, claimed gold medals.
Silver medals were won by Bolat Akzhol, 12th grade student of Zhetysu region’s NIS, and Alikhan Kalmagambetov, Aktobe region’s NIS.
Kazakhstan has been participating in the IGeO since 2012, claiming a total of five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.
31.07.2025, 10:37 46741
Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at UWW U17 World Championships 2025
Kazakh Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
He clinched the championship title in the men’s 45 kg weight category. In the finals, he defeated Kyrgyz Nurkerim Kumarbekov.
It is worth reminding, earlier Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly and Nurali Askar took home silver in the men’s 48kg and 55 kg, while Shamil Dosbol earned bronze in the men’s 65 kg.
30.07.2025, 22:35 45321
Kazakh men’s epee team wins its first-ever world championships bronze
Kazakhstan has won a historic bronze medal at the 2025 FIE Senior World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
In the men’s épée team competition, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Elmir Alimzhanov, and Kirill Prokhodov faced off against their rivals from France scoring 45:31.
This is a landmark victory for Kazakhstan, which has claimed its first-ever world championships medal in the men’s épée team event.
In 2023, Ruslan Kurbanov hauled the country's historic bronze medal in the men's individual competition.
