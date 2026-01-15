14.01.2026, 20:45 8986

Kazakhstan's Skorokhodova claims gold at Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Italy

Images | olympic.kz
Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan won the Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Pozza di Fassa, Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Participating in the giant slalom event, the Kazakhstani athlete won the gold medal.

Simone St-Pierre of Canada finished second, while Noelle Roth of the United States took bronze.
 

12.01.2026, 17:58 37656

Kazakhstani skiers win 2 medals at Azerbaijan Open

Kazakhstan's Xeniya Berezhnaya and Dalel Tolkunova claimed the top spots at the Azerbaijan Open in Qusar, demonstrating the high level of preparation of Kazakhstan’s national alpine skiing team, Qazinform News Agency cites the International Ski Federation.

On the final day, the slalom races took place, with Kazakhstan’s national team delivering an impressive performance. Xeniya Berezhnaya claimed the gold medal, finishing first among 25 competitors from various countries, while Dalel Tolkunova secured silver, just behind her teammate. The bronze medal was won by Uzbekistan’s Kseniya Grigoryeva.

The Azerbaijan Open, the country’s first international alpine skiing tournament, brought together athletes from several nations and included multiple alpine disciplines. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation in cooperation with the Shahdag Tourism Center, in accordance with the FIS calendar.

The tournament featured 25 female athletes from 12 countries. Kazakhstan’s team consisted of three competitors, with the third member, Mariya Grigorieva, finishing in the middle of the standings.
 

12.01.2026, 14:10 38146

Yerbol Khamitov hauls bronze at Paralympic Biathlon World Cup stage

Images | gov.kz
Kazakh biathlete Yerbol Khamitov claimed the bronze medal in the LW12 class in the Sitting Men 7.5 km Sprint at the Paralympic Biathlon World Cup stage in Notschrei, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.

China’s Liu Mengtao won the race with a time of 21:09.6, followed by his compatriot Mao Zhongwu, who took silver in 21:22.9. Yerbol Khamitov claimed bronze with a time of 22:09.1. In the same event, Kazakhstan’s Sergey Ussoltsev finished 11th, while Yuriy Berezin placed 13th.

In the LW6 class, Kazakhstani biathlete Alexander Gerlitz finished the race in fourth place.

This World Cup stage serves as a qualifier for the Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Kazakh national team still faces several upcoming qualifying events, including the Para Cross-Country World Cup from January 14-18 in Finsterau, Germany, and the Para Biathlon and Para Cross-Country World Cup from January 22 to February 1 in Jakuszyce, Poland. Our main goal at these competitions is to deliver strong performances, improve our rankings, and secure licenses for the Winter Paralympics," said Vasily Kolomiets, head coach of Kazakhstan’s national Para Cross-Country and Para Biathlon team.

 

11.01.2026, 16:03 48271

Kazakhstani tennis star Bublik triumphs in Hong Kong, enters ATP top 10

Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s top tennis star and world No. 11, Alexander Bublik has won the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

In the final, Bublik took on Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti (ranked 7th) and beat him in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3. This victory not only secured him the Hong Kong title but also marked a historic milestone: in the updated ATP rankings, he will enter the top 10, becoming the first Kazakhstani male singles player to ever achieve this.

Earlier in the Hong Kong tournament, Bublik secured victories over Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp (ranked 75th) 6-3, 6-3, China’s Shang Juncheng (406th) 6-1, 7-6, and American Marcos Giron (64th) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
 

11.01.2026, 11:11 48521

Kazakh mountaineer makes history with Seven Summits achievement

Renowned mountaineer Anar Burasheva has become the first woman in the history of Kazakhstan and Central Asia to conquer the highest peak on each continent, completing the Seven Summits program, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to a post by Anar Burasheva on Instagram, the achievement was completed after she successfully climbed the Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

This has been a two-year journey - the Seven Summits project. I am the first woman from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to achieve this. At the moment, I can’t put all my emotions into words - there are simply too many," Anar Burasheva wrote.

 

10.01.2026, 20:12 55546

Kazakhstan's Skatov reaches final of Bengaluru Open 2026

Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov (ranked 235th in the ATP) propelled to the final of the Bengaluru Open 2026 in Bangalore, India, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

In the semifinals, Skatov took on Frenchman Harold Mayot (ranked 167th) and pulled off a stunning straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3. Mayot had been not only the favorite for this match but also one of the top contenders for the tournament title, having been seeded second before play began.

Thus, Timofey Skatov advanced to the final, where he will play against Spanish tennis player Pedro Martinez (ranked 96th), who in the previous stage of the tournament defeated Frenchman Matteo Martino (ranked 319th) - 7-6, 6-1.
 

10.01.2026, 12:20 55851

Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye

Images | olympic.kz
A major international wrestling tournament has kicked off in Antalya, Türkiye, where the Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestling team has already claimed several medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Competing in the 72 kg weight category, Yussuf Ashrapov secured the gold medal, finishing atop the podium.

The Kazakh Greco-Roman team rounded out its medal haul with two bronze awards, claimed by Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg).
 

09.01.2026, 21:40 61506

Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President

The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation has announced leadership changes, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the organization’s press service.

Olga Rypakova, an Olympic champion and one of the nation’s most celebrated athletes, has stepped down as head of the Federation and was elected Honorary President.

The decision was driven by the significant and vital nature of her current responsibilities. As a member of World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations), Rypakova will dedicate her efforts to strengthening ties with global sports organizations and fostering collaboration with international specialists.

Askhat Khasenov, the Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC KazMunayGas, has been appointed as the new President of the Federation.
 

05.01.2026, 18:25 85846

Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE

Images | olympic.kz
The junior stage of the FIE Junior & Cadet Foil World Cup wrapped up in Fujairah, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan team made a strong showing at the major international event, winning two medals.

In the women’s competition, Sofiya Aktaeva claimed the silver medal.

In the men’s event, Timofey Semyonov claimed bronze for Kazakhstan in foil.
 

