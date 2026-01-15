Kazakhstan's Skorokhodova claims gold at Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Italy

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan's Xeniya Berezhnaya and Dalel Tolkunova claimed the top spots at the Azerbaijan Open in Qusar, demonstrating the high level of preparation of Kazakhstan’s national alpine skiing team, Qazinform News Agency cites the International Ski Federation.





On the final day, the slalom races took place, with Kazakhstan’s national team delivering an impressive performance. Xeniya Berezhnaya claimed the gold medal, finishing first among 25 competitors from various countries, while Dalel Tolkunova secured silver, just behind her teammate. The bronze medal was won by Uzbekistan’s Kseniya Grigoryeva.





The Azerbaijan Open, the country’s first international alpine skiing tournament, brought together athletes from several nations and included multiple alpine disciplines. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation in cooperation with the Shahdag Tourism Center, in accordance with the FIS calendar.





The tournament featured 25 female athletes from 12 countries. Kazakhstan’s team consisted of three competitors, with the third member, Mariya Grigorieva, finishing in the middle of the standings.