Kazakhstanis secure 3 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships
relevant news
Alexander Bublik hits new career high ranking of world No. 17
Nicolas Vinokurov wins the fifth stage of Tour of Japan
Today was a tough stage. I initially went to a breakaway which was later joined by Max (Walker) and we were like 15 riders. We rode all the laps of the race in the break and with 50 kilometers to go, we decided that the group was too big, and we needed to try to split it. Max and I us started attacking, and after each lap, fewer and fewer riders remained in the pack. By the final lap, there were four of us left. The peloton caught us on the final lap. With one kilometer to go, I thought the race was over for me, but seeing that the group had slowed down a bit, I decided to try to attack again. In the last uphill 300 meters, I gave it my all, pushed as hard as I could, and I’m very happy that I managed to win today. It’s a great day for the team," - said Nicolas Vinokurov.
Team Kazakhstan secures berth in 2024 Asia/ Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Finals
Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches his first-ever clay-court singles tournament semifinal
Astana’s Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker bring two victories in one day
Today was the final stage of the race, so I wanted to give my maximum and see how it goes. The goal was to try to attack on the last climb, which we managed to do. It was quite tough during the first stages, and honestly, I didn’t expect that we would be able to win today, but the guys did a great job, positioning me perfectly at the beginning of the climb. I am grateful to my teammates, they did amazing work today for this victory" - said Ilkhan Dostiev.
It’s nice to start a race by winning the prologue and even having an advantage in the GC already. We have a strong team and this victory adds some additional confidence to us. I am glad with my shape right now and look forward to the upcoming stages", - said Max Walker.
Kazakh Danilina cruises into Parma Ladies Open finals
Kazakh swimmer Yeldar Shekerbek claims OCEANMAN SPAIN 2024 gold
Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana
