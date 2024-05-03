This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Putintseva to face Rybakina in 2024 Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakh judokas pocket 3 medals at Asian Championships
Elena Rybakina wins eighth WTA title in her career
Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. Max Kanter wins the second stage
The plan was to go for the sprint with me today and the team completely believed in me. Big shout-out to my teammates, they supported me very well today, especially Ballerini in the final. Davide just came back to racing after an injury and did a perfect job leading me out, and I am glad that I could finish it off. I feel very emotional, it is my first professional victory. I was riding so long chasing this win and I am very happy to finally achieve it", - said Max Kanter.
Kazakhstan wins mixed relay gold at 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina advances to semis of WTA 500 tournament in Germany
Rowers earn 34th Olympic quota for Kazakhstan
