Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh

Kazakhstani athlete Maxim Sazhnev pocketed a gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





He won the discus throw event with a best mark of 63.23 meters, setting a new Asian Youth Games record and surpassing the previous best of 62.03 meters.





China’s Jia Kunchuan took silver with 62.40 meters, while Iran’s Alireza Samimishalamzari finished third with 53.86 meters.