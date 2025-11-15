13.11.2025, 21:30 3951
Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh

Kazakhstan’s archery team claimed victory at the Asian Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan's Bunyod Mirzametov, Andrey Tyutyun, and Mussa Dilmukhamet won the gold medal in the men’s compound team event.
In the final, the Kazakh athletes triumphed over Team India with a close score of 230–229.

