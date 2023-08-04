Tobol overwhelms Basel 3:1  

Images | sports.kz

Tell a friend

FC Astana crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 0:2 defeat from Dinamo Zagreb in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.





The guests managed to open the score in the second half when defender Alexandr Marochkin put Dinamo Zagreb on scoreboard with his kick into Josip Condric’s net in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.









In the second half the hosts tried to snatch the initiative and tie the score, but to no avail.





Midfielder Antonio Marin gave Dinamo Zagreb a 2:0 lead in the 89th minute of the match propelling his club to the third qualifying round with an 6:0 aggregate score defeat against Astana.





In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions will face PFC Ludogorets 1945.