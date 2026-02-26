25.02.2026, 15:50 3916
Tokayev hails Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory as monumental achievement in national sport history
Images | Akorda
A ceremony of awarding 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaches took place at the Akorda presidential palace on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Akorda press service.
Addressing the ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said these Olympic Games turned out to be a truly momentous event for entire Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh leader said that thanks to the triumph of Mikhail Shaidorov, who claimed the men’s figure skating gold, the sky-blue flag of Kazakhstan was raised high above the Olympic arena.
First of all, I would like to congratulate and sincerely thank Mikhail, as well as express my gratitude to his father, his coach, and everyone who has gathered today at the Akorda. Mikhail’s global recognition is the result of your diligent work and determination! Under your guidance, he became an outstanding athlete and was able to fully unleash his potential. Today, the entire country is proud of Mikhail, and for young people he has become a true role model. To become an Olympic champion means to accept the challenge and be prepared to run the toughest distance. Only those who work tirelessly and demonstrate iron discipline achieve great heights, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
22.02.2026
Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup
Images | olympic.kz
The junior stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup is taking place in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the NOC, the Kazakh team claimed four gold medals on the opening day of the international competition.
Kristina Shumekova won gold in both the 1,000m and 3,000m events.
In the 1,000m race among neo-seniors, Kazakh skaters swept the entire podium. Inessa Shumekova took first place, followed by Darya Vazhenina in second, while Alina Dauranova rounded out the top three. Kazakhstan also claimed gold in the women’s team sprint (neo-seniors).
Andrey Semenov posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000m event (neo-seniors).
22.02.2026
Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics
Images | olympic.kz
On February 21, Kazakh athletes competed in three sports at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Cross-country skiing
In the men’s 50km mass start, Kazakhstan was represented by Amirgali Muratbekov and Nail Bashmakov. Making his Olympic debut, Muratbekov finished 46th, while Bashmakov was unfortunately unable to finish the race.
Speed skating
In the women’s mass start, the Games' final speed skating event, Elizaveta Golubeva came in 16th.
Freestyle skiing (aerials)
The mixed team aerials competition also took place on Saturday. The trio of Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan finished in seventh place.
21.02.2026
Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Winter Olympics for February 21
Images | olympic.kz
On the penultimate day of competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and several other cities across northern Italy, Kazakh athletes will compete for medals in three sports, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 21 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):
- At 2:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time, the freestyle skiing aerials team event will take place, featuring both qualification and final rounds. Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan are set to compete.
- At 3:00 p.m., Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov will line up for the men’s 50 km cross-country skiing mass start.
- At 7:50 p.m., the final Olympic speed skating event will get underway - the women’s mass start - with Elizaveta Golubeva representing Kazakhstan.
15.02.2026
Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics
Images | Turar Kazangapov/olympic.kz
Ilya Mizernykh improved Kazakhstan’s men's large hill ski jumping record at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.
Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.
14.02.2026
Kazakhstan's Shaidorov claims men's figure skating title at Milan-Cortina
Images | Sali Sabirov/olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov delivered a commanding performance in the free skate to capture the men's figure skating title at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games on Friday, Xinhua reports.
The 21-year-old delivered a solid routine to earn 198.64 points in the free skate, moving up from fifth place after the short program to claim gold with a total of 291.58.
It was my goal. It's why I wake up and go to training every day. That's what it's all for," said Shaidorov, who secured Kazakhstan's first Olympic gold medal in figure skating.
Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, silver medalist at Beijing 2022, fell short of his best in the free skate but secured silver overall. Backed by his 103.07 points in Tuesday's short program, Kagiyama scored 176.99 in the free skate for a combined total of 280.06.
His compatriot Shun Sato claimed bronze with 274.90 points.
Reigning world champion Ilia Malinin of the United States, who led the short program, dropped to eighth place with 264.49 points after committing several landing errors in the free skate.
I wasn't aware of where I was in the program. It all went by so fast, and I really didn't have time to adjust," Malinin said. "The pressure of the Olympics really gets you. People talk about an 'Olympic curse,' that the gold medal favorite is always going to skate poorly at the Olympics. And that's what happened."
China's Jin Boyang, who finished ninth in Beijing four years ago, placed 17th with a total of 229.08 points after earning 142.53 in the free skate.
My skate lace broke during the warm-up before the competition, so I felt quite nervous at the start," said the 28-year-old. "I managed to complete most of my jumps, and I'm satisfied with my overall performance. I'm very happy to compete in my third Olympics. Everyone here shares a deep passion for figure skating. Passion is magical. It allows you to achieve things you never imagined."
The pairs short program will take place on Sunday at Milano Ice Skating Arena.
14.02.2026
Tokayev congratulates Mikhail Shaidorov on Olympic win
Images | akorda.kz
In his congratulatory message, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the first figure skating gold medal in the history of the nation’s sports is a tremendous achievement of historic significance, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh president thanked Mikhail for his exceptional skill and unwavering determination to win.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that sports fans and all citizens of Kazakhstan are proud of the athlete’s outstanding accomplishment.
The Head of State also announced his decision to award Mikhail Shaidorov the Order of Barys, 2nd Class, and also expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and the leadership of the relevant ministry for their work.
The president wished the Olympic champion prosperity and further victories.
10.02.2026
Day 3 Roundup: Gremaud defends slopestyle crown, Leerdam smashes Olympic record at Milan-Cortina
Images | Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang
Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud successfully defended her title in the women's slopestyle on Monday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, while Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam claimed her first Olympic gold in a record-breaking performance in the women's 1,000 meters, Xinhua reports.
Gremaud delivered under pressure after China's Gu Ailing led with 86.58 points in the opening run. The Swiss responded with a strong second run, scoring 86.96 points to edge Gu by 0.38 points and secure the gold medal.
She was maybe missing one bigger trick on the first jump and that would have been game over for me," Gremaud said. "I believe she knew she was better on the rails and I knew I was better on the jumps."
That was definitely the most intense run I've ever done," the 26-year-old added.
Falling short again to Gremaud after Beijing 2022, Gu said, "I think it's kind of funny that both Olympics we were within half a point of one another. If anything, I think it's just testament to the growth of women's free skiing. It's so special to be a part of that."
In speed skating, Leerdam set a new Olympic record of 1:12.31 to win the women's 1,000m, 0.28 seconds ahead of her compatriot Femke Kok, while Beijing 2022 champion Miho Takagi of Japan claimed bronze in 1:13.95, her eighth medal across five Games. China's Yin Qi and Han Mei placed 12th and 13th respectively among the 30 participants.
Skating in the final pair, Leerdam, Olympic silver medalist from four years ago, took control early and extended her lead over the final 400 meters. Kok had broken the previous Olympic mark held by Takagi at Beijing 2022.
I have won a lot of things in my career. I am a world champion, but I have never been an Olympic champion before, so this was really something that was still missing. So it feels very complete, it feels surreal," Leerdam said.
I did a lot of good races this year, so I was kind of also the favorite. That is not always easy going into the Olympics. I tried to use the pressure to my advantage and let it make me even sharper than normal," she added.
Switzerland added another gold in alpine skiing as Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef mounted a comeback to win the men's team combined event, which made its debut on Olympic program. It also marked Von Allmen's second gold at Milan-Cortina, after he claimed the Games' opening gold in Saturday's downhill race.
Two gold medals are crazy. This one is a little bit more special because I wouldn't have made it on my own today," Von Allmen said afterward. "I can really say thank you to Tanguy - he made the difference today."
Germany's Philipp Raimund captured gold in the men's normal hill ski jumping event with 274.1 points. "It feels absolutely amazing. It is the biggest achievement of my life, the best day of my life so far," he said.
Japan's Kokomo Murase claimed gold in the women's snowboard big air with 179.00 points. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand earned silver, while South Korea's Yu Seung-eun took bronze. China's Zhang Xiaonan finished fifth in her Olympic debut, matching the country's best result in the event.
It's a gold medal that brings me immense joy. The moment when winning Olympic gold, something I've long aspired to, became a reality," Murase said.
