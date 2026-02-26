Tokayev hails Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory as monumental achievement in national sport history  

Images | olympic.kz

The junior stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup is taking place in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





According to the NOC, the Kazakh team claimed four gold medals on the opening day of the international competition.





Kristina Shumekova won gold in both the 1,000m and 3,000m events.





In the 1,000m race among neo-seniors, Kazakh skaters swept the entire podium. Inessa Shumekova took first place, followed by Darya Vazhenina in second, while Alina Dauranova rounded out the top three. Kazakhstan also claimed gold in the women’s team sprint (neo-seniors).





Andrey Semenov posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000m event (neo-seniors).