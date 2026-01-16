15.01.2026, 12:01 4491
Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), akorda.kz reports.
The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIS. President Tokayev noted that more than 85,000 people in Kazakhstan practice skiing on regular basis. The country has modern infrastructure, including ski resorts, cross-country trails, and international-level ice arenas. Paid a special attention to preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy.
The FIS President expressed his gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his commitment to promoting sport, highlighting the good results of Kazakhstani athletes at prestigious international competitions. He also commended the socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
The discussions covered the partnership in the fields of as expertise exchange, athlete training as well as coach and referee education.
In recognition of his contribution to the development of skiing and snowboard sport in Kazakhstan, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev awarded Johan Eliasch the Order of Dostyk II degree.
