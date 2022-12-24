23.12.2022, 16:30 1686
Winners of 1st National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ named
The first-ever awarding ceremony of the National Sports Awards ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ was held in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
14 nominations were up for grabs within the framework of the National Sports Awards. As a result, 20 athletes, coaches, sports organizations, journalists were honored in 14 nominations.
Zhamilya Bakbergenova and Alexander Gerlits were named the Best Athletes of the Year in in summer and winter sports, respectively.
The Best Coach of the Year went to Nursultan Temirov (summer sports) and Anton Zhdanovich (winter sports).
Dastan Balabekov from Zhetysu region and Samat Sapishev from Shymkent became the Best Coach in Rural Area and the Best Children’s Coach of the Year, accordingly.
The National Speed Skating Federation and the Sports organization of disabled people of Atyrau region were honored in the Best Accredited Sports Federation of the Year and the Best Sports Organization of the Year nominations.
2022 Wimbledon winner and Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Elena Rybakina was named ‘The Breakthrough of the Year’.
Sports journalists Bek Toleuov, Aslan Kazhenov, and Galym Suleimenov earned their ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ accolades for their articles, TV stories and photos about sports.
23.12.2022, 16:35 1601
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
The first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ was awarded in the Kazakh capital on Friday.
The first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ was awarded in the Kazakh capital on Friday. The award was launched by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan to honor the best athletes, coaches, sports organizations, journalists and more, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
2022 Wimbledon winner and Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Elena Rybakina was named ‘The Breakthrough of the Year’ at the National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’.
Elena Rybakina thanked all Kazakhstanis who voted for her to win the nomination, adding that she is honored and it means a lot to her. Unfortunately, the athlete was not able to accept the award herself because of the intense training process ahead of the start of the upcoming season in Australia.
Rybakina expressed hope she will be able to delight Kazakhstanis with her game in the upcoming year. She also congratulated other winners of the National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’, wishing them further success.
Earlier this week Elena Rybakina won the Altyn Adam Award or People’s Choice Award in Kazakhstan in the ‘Breakthrough in Sport’ nomination as well.
21.12.2022, 10:01 4606
Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
Grandmasters from 50 countries will gather in Kazakhstan in the fight for the titles
From December 25 to 30, the city of Almaty will host the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship. Grandmasters from 50 countries will gather in Kazakhstan in the fight for the titles. The prize fund of the event is $1mln, Kazinform reports.
The venue of the event is Baluan Sholak Sport Palace. 176 players, including 98 women, will compete in the open tournament.
Players rated at least 2550 in any of the twelve FIDE rating lists 2022 (Standard, Rapid or Blitz), reigning national champions (in Standard, Rapid, Blitz) representing their national federation regardless of their title or rating, 10 players nominated by FIDE President, as well as 15 additional players (for open tournament) and 10 players (for female tournament) nominated by the organizers are eligible to participate in the championship.
19.12.2022, 13:49 6486
Kazakh Titan Jumanov signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion agency
The sportsman announced it on his Instagram account
Well-known Kazakh Titan Almat Jumanov has signed a contract with famous American promotion company Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The sportsman announced it on his Instagram account. As he wrote, Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed the previous records set by him with rail cars, planes, trains and a camel.
In his words, he became the first athlete signed by this promotion agency.
Founder of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed me and offered me a one-year contract. I got the opportunity to hold four fisticuffs a year. My main goal is to raise the flag of Kazakhstan in America. God willing, my dream will come true," the publication reads.
Jumanov thanked also his fans for support.
In August 2022, the Kazakh giant defeated ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi by knocking him out in a four-round bout, where each round lasts for two minutes. Gharibi was smashed by Jumanov in the first round.
In April 2022, Almat Jumanov hit the Guinness Book of Records, after pulling AN-72 plane.
13.12.2022, 10:38 12901
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
Turarov knocked out Venezuelan sportsman Luis Enrique Romero (11-6-1, 7KO) at the boxing evening in Almaty and won vacant IBO Inter-Continental Champion’s belt in super lightweight division.
In BoxRec ranking, Turarov held 242th position. After his confident ahead-of-schedule victory, he climbed up to the 45th line.
Earlier, Zhankosh Turarov won the WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion’s title.
12.12.2022, 10:59 13216
Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal
15-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev paired with Egyptian Hana Goda took a gold medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in U15 mixed doubles
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to world-class athlete Alan Kurmangaliyev, who had won a world table tennis champion’s title in mixed doubles category in Tunisia, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!" reads the telegram.
Earlier, it was reported that 15-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev paired with Egyptian Hana Goda took a gold medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in U15 mixed doubles. In the final match, they fought against Portuguese Tiago Abiodun and Spanish Maria Berzosa and won with the result 3:0.
In semifinals, the Kazakh-Egyptian duo also defeated the Japanese tandem of Takumi Tanimoto and Ren Mende.
18.11.2022, 15:22 20376
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
The World Boxing Council (WBC) released its latest rankings in all weight divisions.
Images | Boxing Scene
The World Boxing Council (WBC) released its latest rankings in all weight divisions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
WBC International super heavyweight champion Zhan Kossobutskiy climbed to the 8th place in the ranking. Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan ranks 32nd.
Kamshybek Kunkabayev is now 31st in the WBC cruiserweight ranking. Serik Mussadilov dropped out of the ranking.
WBC Silver title holder Ali Akhmedov landed at the fifth spot of the WBC super-middleweight ranking. Aidos Yerbosynuly who ranked 19th bowed out of the top-40 of the ranking.
Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov moved up three sports to rank 5th.
Daniyar Yeleussinov and Talgat Shaiken were put 19th and 30th, respectively, in the welterweight division.
WBC Silver champ Sergey Lipinets retained the ninth place in the latest WBC super lightweight ranking. Batry Dzhukembayev dropped out of the ranking.
15.11.2022, 15:53 21896
Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships
Kazakh men’s and women’s water polo teams qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh men’s and women’s water polo teams qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.
Men’s and women’s water polo teams of Kazakhstan settled for bronze medals at the Asian Water Polo Championships held on November 7-14, 2022, in Thailand.
Around 5,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to compete in swimming, water polo, open water swimming, diving, and artistic swimming at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.
10.11.2022, 13:42 26371
President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly
Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized.
Images | instagram.com/yerbossynuly_aidos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of encouragement to Aidos Yerbossynuly, who showed true courage in the professional ring, the press service of Akorda reported.
All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing," the letter reads.
Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized. He was put into a medically induced coma due to an intra-cerebral haemorrhage. The boxer’s team reported that he had come out of a coma and nothing threatened his life.
Source: kazinform
