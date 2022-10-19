Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter
17.10.2022, 15:13 1171
Images | кадр из видео
A witness to the incident filmed a scene that can be described as follows: an angry mother takes her daughter- a gymnast from a sports school, while the child in hysterics promises the mother to 'work' and asks for mercy.
A rumble can be heard at the end of the video. According to many Internet users and the reaction of an eyewitness, it is easy to conclude that the mother hit her daughter with her head on a nearby car.
relevant news
Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens
16.10.2022, 13:12 2001
Images | 1news.az
Car exploded in Mangistau region
14.10.2022, 22:32 3066
Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan
19.09.2022, 17:39 16221
Images | iz.ru
Underwater forest in Kaindy Lake in Almaty region
22.08.2022, 15:15 29321
Kaindy Lake is a 400 meter long lake in Kazakhstan’s portion of the Tian Shan Mountains located 129 km from the city of Almaty. The lake was created after an earthquake in 1911 that triggered a large landslide blocking the gorge and forming a natural dam. Subsequently, rainwater filled the valley and created the lake.
The lake is famous for its scenic beauty particularly the submerged forest and the imposing trunks of spruce trees that rises out of the lake water. Above water, the sunken trees appear as large masts from lost ghost ships, or perhaps the spears of a mysterious army hiding and waiting for the right time to emerge.
The water is so cold (even in summer the temperature does not exceed 6 degrees) that the great pines still remain on the trees, even 100 years later. Because of the clear mountain water, you can see deep into the depths of the lake. In winter, the surface of the lake freezes over and during this time, Lake Kaindy becomes a great spot for trout fishing and ice diving.