26.12.2022, 14:08 1676
A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station
23.12.2022, 15:23 5336
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
21.12.2022, 16:12 7396
Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack
Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots
Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
20.12.2022, 16:10 8436
Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana
15.12.2022, 18:19 11326
Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk
05.12.2022, 15:14 20246
Caspian Sea continues to drop
Once the seashore was located next to the abandoned fishing village of Aksu (people left it in 1974), but the water levels steadily falling, leaving behind bare sand, blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev writes.
02.12.2022, 15:24 22176
Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea
30.11.2022, 15:32 23591
China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation
30.11.2022, 15:26 23496
Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris
