26.12.2022, 14:08 1676

A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station

A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station
Images | кадр из видео
 

23.12.2022, 15:23 5336

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

21.12.2022, 16:12 7396

Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack

Images | кадр из видео

Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots

Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
 

20.12.2022, 16:10 8436

Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana

Images | акимат Астаны
 

15.12.2022, 18:19 11326

Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk

05.12.2022, 15:14 20246

Caspian Sea continues to drop

Images | кадр из видео
Once the seashore was located next to the abandoned fishing village of Aksu (people left it in 1974), but the water levels steadily falling, leaving behind bare sand, blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev writes.


 

02.12.2022, 15:24 22176

Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea

Rescue aviation of the Ministry for Emergency Situations for the first time conducted training at Caspian sea
Images | МЧС РК
 

30.11.2022, 15:32 23591

China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation

Images | кадр из видео
 

30.11.2022, 15:26 23496

Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

