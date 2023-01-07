05.01.2023, 16:34 1611
JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary
Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
31.12.2022, 12:26 7581
Christmas & New Year Lights Tour
Images | dreamsinparis.com
30.12.2022, 16:24 8636
Christmas Relaxation Video
Images | Frame from video
26.12.2022, 14:08 13351
A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station
Images | кадр из видео
23.12.2022, 15:23 17011
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
21.12.2022, 16:12 19071
Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack
Images | кадр из видео
Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots
Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
20.12.2022, 16:10 20111
Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana
Images | акимат Астаны
15.12.2022, 18:19 23001
Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk
05.12.2022, 15:14 31801
Caspian Sea continues to drop
Images | кадр из видео
Once the seashore was located next to the abandoned fishing village of Aksu (people left it in 1974), but the water levels steadily falling, leaving behind bare sand, blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev writes.
