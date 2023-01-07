Система Orphus
05.01.2023, 16:34 1611

JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary

Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
 

31.12.2022, 12:26 7581

Christmas & New Year Lights Tour

Images | dreamsinparis.com





 

30.12.2022, 16:24 8636

Christmas Relaxation Video

Images | Frame from video
 

26.12.2022, 14:08 13351

A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station

Images | кадр из видео
 

23.12.2022, 15:23 17011

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

21.12.2022, 16:12 19071

Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack

Images | кадр из видео

Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots

Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
 

20.12.2022, 16:10 20111

Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana

Images | акимат Астаны
 

15.12.2022, 18:19 23001

Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk

05.12.2022, 15:14 31801

Caspian Sea continues to drop

Images | кадр из видео
Once the seashore was located next to the abandoned fishing village of Aksu (people left it in 1974), but the water levels steadily falling, leaving behind bare sand, blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev writes.


 

