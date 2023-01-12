11.01.2023, 10:06 1771
Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.01.2023, 16:34 7671
JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary
Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.12.2022, 12:26 13691
Christmas & New Year Lights Tour
Images | dreamsinparis.com
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.12.2022, 16:24 14746
Christmas Relaxation Video
Images | Frame from video
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2022, 14:08 19461
A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station
Images | кадр из видео
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2022, 15:23 23121
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2022, 16:12 25181
Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack
Images | кадр из видео
Tell a friend
Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots
Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2022, 16:10 26221
Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana
Images | акимат Астаны
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2022, 18:19 28901
Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
12.01.2023, 19:09Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky 05.01.2023, 18:4346601Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev 05.01.2023, 12:5244846President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana 06.01.2023, 18:5229311New Governor of AIFC named 06.01.2023, 18:2929296Kairat Kelimbetov relieved of his duties as AIFC Governor 06.01.2023, 18:1029266Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov 13.12.2022, 12:2582446Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 14.12.2022, 14:3879751Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity 15.12.2022, 21:2870236Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute 31.12.2022, 12:0669796Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0069116Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year