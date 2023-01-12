Система Orphus
11.01.2023, 10:06 1771

Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda

Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda

 

05.01.2023, 16:34 7671

JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary

JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary
Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
 

31.12.2022, 12:26 13691

Christmas & New Year Lights Tour

Christmas & New Year Lights Tour
Images | dreamsinparis.com





 

30.12.2022, 16:24 14746

Christmas Relaxation Video

Christmas Relaxation Video
Images | Frame from video
 

26.12.2022, 14:08 19461

A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station

A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station
Images | кадр из видео
 

23.12.2022, 15:23 23121

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

21.12.2022, 16:12 25181

Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack

Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack
Images | кадр из видео

Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots

Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
 

20.12.2022, 16:10 26221

Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana

Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana
Images | акимат Астаны
 

15.12.2022, 18:19 28901

Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk

Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk
 

