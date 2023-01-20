19.01.2023, 22:34 671

Epiphany celebrations in Kazakhstan

17.01.2023, 11:07 3841

Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE

Images | Akorda





 

15.01.2023, 23:02 4986

Plane crash in Nepal with more than 70 people on board

Images | telegram / rian_ru
 

11.01.2023, 10:06 10571

Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda

05.01.2023, 16:34 16471

JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary

Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
 

31.12.2022, 12:26 22491

Christmas & New Year Lights Tour

Images | dreamsinparis.com





 

30.12.2022, 16:24 23546

Christmas Relaxation Video

Images | Frame from video
 

26.12.2022, 14:08 28261

A view of the Pacific Ocean, from the International Space Station

Images | кадр из видео
 

23.12.2022, 15:23 31876

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

