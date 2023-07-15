KPI Inc. announced the planned date for reaching the design capacity of the Gas Chemical Complex
Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. is a complex for the production of polypropylene in the west of Kazakhstan.
- The design capacity is about 500 thousand tons of granulated polypropylene per year.
- The construction of the complex provided jobs for 4,000 people, 600 have been working since commissioning.
- 43 Kazakh companies were involved in the project implementation process.
- KPI signed an agreement with the EDB for $150 million. Funds will be used for current operational purposes.
- With reaching the design capacity, the domestic demand of Kazakhstan will be fully satisfied.
- It is planned to reach the design capacity in August this year, after repair work.
