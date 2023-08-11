07.08.2023, 14:48 8951
Child was rescued in one of Astana pools
Dramatic video shows, how an unconscious boy lying under water is pulled out by a rescue girl. After that, he is intercepted by a man and a woman rushes to his aid, who made the child cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Now nothing threatens the life and health of the boy. The parents expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated in the rescue of their child.
First August 2023 supermoon in Almaty
Almaty Circus Festival
Qonaev International Ballon Festival
Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea
Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.
Polypropylene production plant in Atyrau region
Eight-lane bridge coming across Esentai in Almaty under construction
The inspection of the bridge over the Esentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue determines that the bridge is in an emergency condition, the head of the Almaty City Mobility Department Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
In order to avoid traffic jams on the bridge, the number of lanes will be increased from six to eight - four in two directions. The bridge will be expanded due to new separate bridge structures for pedestrians and cyclists. Before the reconstruction, pedestrians moved across the bridge, which was unsafe, given that the speed along Al-Farabi Avenue is 80 km/h.
The reconstruction of the bridge structure will be carried out in three stages: now work is underway on the levelling layer, after that waterproofing will be carried out, and then asphalt pavement. In total, the bridge includes 96 beams. To date, 27 beams have been replaced," Sagyndyk Telibayev said.
Astana General Development Plan Presented
Military music festival kicks off in Astana
