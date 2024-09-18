Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.





With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.







