16.09.2024, 12:49 1286
Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949
The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.
With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.
26.08.2024, 22:24 9206
Kazakh rescuers take part in CSTO exercises 'Rock'
CSTO exercises 'Rock' will be held from September 1 to September 5 at the Rock City - Astana training ground in the Tamgaly Tas tract.
Immediately after that, on September 6, a training seminar will open among the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
19.08.2024, 17:05 14521
Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region
Mudflows occurred in the south and north of Issyk-Kul region on August 18 as a result of heavy rains, 24.kg reports.
Chon-Kyzyl-Suu river overflowed its banks at about 3.30 p.m. in Kyzyl-Suu village, Jeti-Oguz district and flooded a sheepfold. In addition, mudflows covered the road in Saruu village, and hindered passage of cars.
Mudflows also hit Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages and the territory of Issyk-Kul Aurora resort on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul at about 9.30 p.m. - hundreds of local residents’ yards were flooded.
More than 80 Emergencies Ministry rescuers, three motor pumps, three excavators, four loaders and one bulldozer have been sent to the scene. In total, more than 300 people are involved in eliminating the consequences of the mudflows in Issyk-Kul region.
07.08.2024, 12:15 21491
Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region
A trail camera in Turkistan region captured a rare black stork listed in the Red Book.
This rare species stresses the importance of the park's work to ensure wildlife security and protection, it said in a statement.
Black stork inhabits ponds and rivers in the Bayanaul, Tarbagatai, Kolsai Kolderi, Karkarala Ile-Alatu, Katon Karagai, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn state national parks and West Altai, Almaty and Markakol state nature reserves. These areas play a key role in creating a favorable environment for this rare species.
26.07.2024, 19:08 37526
Baby Hippopotamus Tastes Watermelon For The First Time
Our little hippo Gloria is taking his first steps into the world of new tastes! Although Gloria has not yet erupted teeth, she is happy to try watermelon," Almaty zoo representatives wrote under the video.
15.07.2024, 15:54 46181
Spain defeats England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 championship
The Spanish national team defeated the English team in the Euro 2024 final with a score of 2-1, becoming the European football champion.
05.07.2024, 18:55 55371
Dromos of ancient mausoleum unearthed in Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region
A dromos of an ancient mausoleum was unearthed in the excavations in the Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to scholars, the finding is unique, as no such object has been unearthed in previous excavations. The mausoleum dating back to the 15-16th centuries was made of burnt bricks. The dome of the mausoleum was destroyed, however its dromos survived.
Mausoleums built in the same fashion was discovered in Saraishyk previously, but were badly damaged. The unearthed mausoleum is unique as its dromos remained intact. It could be suggested that people with the high public status could be buried here, said archeologist Amangeldi Zainov.
The dromos with a door facing the southeast is 170 centimeter long and 60 centimeters high.
27.06.2024, 19:40 61671
New international terminal of Almaty airport
On June 1 of this year, the new international airport terminal served the first flights. Since opening, according to Kose, more than 200,000 passengers have used the new terminal and 1,500 international flights have been operated.
14.06.2024, 16:59 72616
Pink flamingos flew to Sadyrbai village
Pink flamingos flew to Sadyrbai village, Korgalzhyn district, Akmola region. A unique video was posted by mobilographer Serikbay Zhanybekov on his Instagram page.
One of the rarest and Red Book birds - pink flamingos - flew to Korgalzhyno. Our region is one of the few where they arrive in the summer," the author of the video shared.
