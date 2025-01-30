29.01.2025, 15:08 1736
Lunar New Year celebration in China
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.01.2025, 18:38 19421
Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2025, 13:31 27546
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles
Images | x.com/@selamolurm
Tell a friend
A fast-moving wildfire in Los Angeles, California has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood erupted Tuesday morning.
Fueled by winds reaching 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), the flames spread rapidly, scorching 200 acres within hours and ballooning to nearly 3,000 acres by evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2025, 10:56 30431
The world welcomes 2025 with a bang!
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Dragons in the sky: China staged a spectacular drone show for the New Year. The show took place in Shanghai, and 10 thousand drones were used.
The New Year was celebrated no less impressively in Dubai, where there was a light show with fireworks.
France rang in 2025 with a beautiful display of fireworks around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Australia puts on spectacular fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.
Fireworks burst in the sky around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, London.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.12.2024, 15:17 48911
Almaty has turned into a New Year's fairy tale
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2024, 13:11 49456
How Christmas trees were lit around the world
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2024, 13:42 49251
Best christmas music
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2024, 10:41 105666
Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast
Images | abcnews.go.com
Tell a friend
Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.
The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.12.2024, 11:13 117011
Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.01.2025, 15:08Lunar New Year celebration in China 23.01.2025, 18:5452971Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Austrian Ambassador 24.01.2025, 16:5952336Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with the Ambassador of Japan 24.01.2025, 18:0252076UN HRC commends human rights situation in Kazakhstan 24.01.2025, 20:0651821Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Cyprus 24.01.2025, 17:0944761Improving transparency of scholarship process in Kazakhstan 13.01.2025, 22:58190601UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev 14.01.2025, 13:33187611Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government 13.01.2025, 18:48182016New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials 13.01.2025, 17:23147141Kazakhstan Railways pilots OneWeb internet 13.01.2025, 16:44127136KZT8.4bln required to restore Arkalyk Airport