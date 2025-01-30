29.01.2025, 15:08 1736

Lunar New Year celebration in China

Lunar New Year celebration in China
14.01.2025, 18:38 19421

Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height

Images | Screenshot from video
Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.

 

08.01.2025, 13:31 27546

30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles

Images | x.com/@selamolurm
A fast-moving wildfire in Los Angeles, California has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood erupted Tuesday morning.

Fueled by winds reaching 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), the flames spread rapidly, scorching 200 acres within hours and ballooning to nearly 3,000 acres by evening.

 

04.01.2025, 10:56 30431

The world welcomes 2025 with a bang!

Images | Depositphotos
Dragons in the sky: China staged a spectacular drone show for the New Year. The show took place in Shanghai, and 10 thousand drones were used.


The New Year was celebrated no less impressively in Dubai, where there was a light show with fireworks.


France rang in 2025 with a beautiful display of fireworks around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.


Australia puts on spectacular fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.


Fireworks burst in the sky around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, London.

 

31.12.2024, 15:17 48911

Almaty has turned into a New Year's fairy tale

Images | gov.kz
 

28.12.2024, 13:11 49456

How Christmas trees were lit around the world

Images | Akimat of Astana
 

25.12.2024, 13:42 49251

Best christmas music

Images | Depositphotos

 

05.12.2024, 10:41 105666

Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast

Images | abcnews.go.com
Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.

The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.

 

04.12.2024, 11:13 117011

Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia

Images | Depositphotos
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.


 

