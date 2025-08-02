30.07.2025, 10:51 2001
Magnitude of earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka reaches 8.7
The magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952, the Telegram channel of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, TASS reports.
The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. According to various estimates, the magnitude reaches 8.7. This is certainly an outstanding event," the report says.
The service notes that from the southwest the seismic focus is adjacent to the sources of the earthquakes of July 20, 2025 and August 17, 2024. The rupture extended at least 200 km in a southwesterly direction, along the axis of the deep-sea trench.
29.07.2025, 10:29 4526
30 dead in Beijing due to heavy rains, relief efforts intensified
Images | news.cgtn.com
At least 30 people have died due to heavy rains in Beijing as of Monday midnight, according to the latest official report, CGTN reports.
A total of 28 people died in the suburban Miyun District and two in Yanqing District.
The incessant downpour also damaged 31 roads and caused power outages in 136 villages, rendering multiple base stations out of service.
As of Monday, the average rainfall in Beijing reached 165.9 mm, with Miyun District experiencing the heaviest rainfall at 543.4 mm.
In response, the Chinese capital has intensified its flood prevention and control efforts. Search and rescue operations for missing persons are underway, and rescue teams and disaster relief supplies have been promptly dispatched.
So far, 80,332 people have been relocated, with Miyun, Huairou and Fangshan districts having the highest evacuation numbers.
Drones have been utilized to facilitate the disaster relief work.
In Liulimiao Town in Huairou District, rescue teams have used drones to airdrop 3,000 items to 21 locations, delivering mineral water, bread, sausages and eggs to guarantee the basic living needs of the affected.
Each rescue drone can carry 30 kilograms of supplies at a speed of 15 meters per second for over 20 minutes, Wang Zining, a rescue member, told China Media Group.
It can cross two mountaintops and reach the disaster-stricken area in two and a half minutes to deliver supplies," said Wang. "We can then use a loudspeaker to direct people to designated areas to get relief supplies, and use video payloads to monitor the number and physical condition of the affected people."
The National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday it has allocated 200 million yuan (about $27.9 million) to assist relief efforts in Beijing.
The funds will mainly be used for post-disaster recovery of damaged transportation, water conservancy, medical infrastructure and public service facilities in disaster-stricken areas such as Miyun and Huairou districts, to promote the restoration of normal production and living order as soon as possible.
15.07.2025, 22:31 22741
Moscow Flooded: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Thunderstorm Paralyze the City
Images | Telegram channel SHOT
On July 15, the Russian capital was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. A month’s worth of precipitation fell within just two hours, leading to widespread flooding and disruptions to the city’s transportation infrastructure.
According to eyewitnesses and local media reports, central streets, upscale residential areas, office buildings, and metro stations were flooded. Water leaked into subway cars and surface transport. Due to the downpour, several highway sections were temporarily closed, and train service to Sheremetyevo Airport was suspended.
In some parts of the railway network, power outages were reported. The storm front was accompanied by lightning strikes, including one near the Ostankino TV tower.
27.06.2025, 10:35 38261
Storms wreak havoc in Paris, leave 2 dead, dozens injured across France
Images | aa.com.tr
Violent thunderstorms struck Paris and large parts of France late Wednesday, leaving widespread damage, disrupting transportation, and causing two fatalities, Anadolu Agency reports.
In the French capital, the storm hit around 9 pm local time (1900GMT), bringing torrential rain and fierce winds that reached speeds of up to 112 km/h (70 m/h).
According to Le Parisien, the downpour was so intense it reduced visibility to less than 50 meters, and emergency services were quickly deployed as streets flooded and trees fell across the city.
Paris firefighters responded to hundreds of incidents, including roughly 50 uprooted trees blocking major roads and boulevards.
Several metro stations were forced to close due to flooding or falling debris.
Water leaks were also reported inside the National Assembly, where a debate on the Middle East was temporarily suspended.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy died in Piquecos, Tarn-et-Garonne, after a tree fell into a stream he was near with his family.
In Mayenne, a man riding a quad bike was killed when a tree collapsed on a road.
Civil Security later confirmed that a total of 17 people were injured, including one in critical condition, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.
Wind gusts exceeded 130 km/h in several regions, with Montbeugny (Allier) recording 135 km/h (84 m/h) and Bessey (Cote-d'Or) 134 km/h, breaking historical records.
Authorities described the weather as a rare "derecho" phenomenon, with a powerful, long-lasting windstorm stretching nearly 700 kilometers (435 miles).
Train services were disrupted nationwide. Routes between Paris-Clermont, Bourges-Vierzon, and Toulouse-Brive were either suspended or delayed, SNCF said.
Approximately 110,000 homes were left without electricity overnight.
By Thursday morning, 100,000 households remained affected.
In Normandy, the storm gutted a church in Valailles, causing the bell tower to collapse.
The City of Paris announced that parks and gardens would remain closed on Thursday morning for safety checks.
Meanwhile, French National Education Minister Elisabeth Borne assured that students unable to attend national exams due to the storms would be allowed to retake them.
20.06.2025, 19:29 54146
Hurricane in Pavlodar region: emergency regime to be declared in several cities and districts
Images | gov.kz
Following the hurricane, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the Pavlodar region, the press service of the regional akimat reports.
In connection with the consequences of the hurricane, which caused damage in a number of settlements in the region, local executive bodies are working to assess the damage caused. Commissions have been sent to the sites, and applications from affected citizens are being accepted. Following the meeting of the regional emergency commission, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the region. From June 20 to June 30, applications for the elimination of the consequences of the disaster will be accepted," the department reported.
20.06.2025, 10:44 55481
Baby lynxes in reserve of Pavlodar region
Images | depositphotos
In the state forest natural reserve 'Ertis ormany' in Pavlodar region, baby lynxes were captured.
During a routine observation in the reserve, baby lynxes were shoot right at the lair," Ertis ormany informed.
18.06.2025, 16:04 58546
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, blasts 10 km ash plume
Images | screenshot from video
A powerful eruption rocked Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Tuesday, unleashing an ash plume that soared 10 kilometres skyward and triggering the highest possible alert, WAM reports.
Indonesian authorities have advised residents, visitors, and tourists to avoid all activities within a two-kilometer radius of the volcano's crater.
The drastic development underscores Indonesia's volatile geological position. The archipelago, home to 270 million people, boasts over 120 active volcanoes, a direct consequence of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a vast, horseshoe-shaped belt of seismic fault lines.
05.06.2025, 20:31 81481
Robots Move Historic Shikumen Buildings Back to Original Site in Shanghai
Images | Screenshot from video
Century-old buildings in Shanghai, temporarily relocated in-whole to accommodate underground construction, have been laid back on their original site in an impressive feat of engineering involving over 400 carrying robots stepping in sync.
03.06.2025, 13:47 83686
Mount Etna erupts, part of South-East crater collapses
Intense volcanic activity on Etna: this was reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), speaking of "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by a collapse of material on the northern flank of the South-East crater.
The hot material, from preliminary observations, does not seem to have passed the edge of the Valle del Leone.
At the same time, the explosive activity from the South-East crater has become a lava fountain.
