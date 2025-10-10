President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz RoadPresident of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
Jennifer Lopez recalled the Almaty grasshopper
Video from her Almaty concert, where a huge grasshopper crawled onto the singer during her performance, was shown again on the American TV show.
J.Lo said she didn't understand what was happening at first, but then saw the insect in the light-"it was the size of a helicopter!"
The Almaty grasshopper is back in the global spotlight!
relevant news
26.09.2025, 21:56 27786
National Guard's Canine Center has acquired a dozen Dutch Shepherds for the first time
A unique event took place at the Canine Center of military unit 6654 (Alatau) of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan: the first Dutch Shepherd puppies were born here.
Ten puppies were born to a dog acquired last year. They will serve in the National Guard, searching for drugs and explosives, patrolling the streets, and guarding important facilities.
Dutch Shepherds are known for their endurance, intelligence, and loyalty-qualities that make them indispensable aids in law enforcement.
The canine center at military unit 6654 is the only one in the National Guard system. It not only breeds service dogs but also trains future dog handlers. As young as six months, puppies are assigned to various roles-sniffers, patrol dogs, or assisting in the apprehension of offenders.
In the first nine months of 2025 alone, National Guard sniffer dogs helped detain more than 60 offenders, discovered over 200 kg of drugs, recovered weapons, and helped locate 17 missing persons.
These four-legged protectors represent Kazakhstan with distinction in international competitions, winning prizes and demonstrating their high level of training.
The law enforcement forces regularly hold dog handler competitions, where the best specialists share their experience and enhance the prestige of the service.
23.09.2025, 15:45 36381
"Potter Train" Launches in Kazakhstan
19.09.2025, 20:22 44856
Shaking Furniture and Swaying Chandeliers: Kamchatka Rocked by Yet Another Earthquake
18.09.2025, 22:01 54761
Flying cars collide at airshow rehearsal in China
Two flying cars crashed into each other during a rehearsal for an airshow in northeastern China on Tuesday, injuring one of their pilots and forcing one of the vehicles to the ground, where it caught fire, CNN reports.
Videos circulating online and featured in Chineses state-run media showed plumes of smoke billowing from one of the vehicles, while fire trucks and ambulances raced to the scene.
The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Changchun, Jilin Province, as the city prepared for a five-day airshow set to begin Friday. The flying cars, or electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, were developed by Xpeng Aeroht, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle giant Xpeng.
17.09.2025, 10:32 54556
Fire at the Alatau landfill
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters have successfully contained the open flames around the entire perimeter of the landfill.
Efforts to extinguish the solid waste fire continued throughout the night.
It is also stated that a tent camp has been established at the site to provide the necessary conditions for the recovery of rescue personnel. A field kitchen is supplying hot meals and drinking water, while doctors from the Emergency Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center are on standby to provide emergency medical care.
Yerlan Turegeldiyev, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee, previously said that extinguishing the fire is complicated by the unique characteristics of such landfills. Waste is piled up to 10 meters high, causing deep smoldering at the base where oxygen accumulates in the loose soil. The decomposition process generates methane, which continuously fuels the smoldering.
03.09.2025, 21:51 74906
Victory Parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing
27.08.2025, 13:53 80571
Humanoids try their hand at various professions for 27th China Robotics and AI Competition in Hefei
Hundreds of humanoid robots built by 49 university teams from across China joined the final round of the 27th China Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Competition held in Hefei City on Sunday. Footage shows the robots participating in multiple real-life-based scenarios, from carrying boxes, navigating through obstacles, to showcasing 'taiji' moves and walking across various terrains, Ruptly reports.
Organisers said the tasks were designed to replicate real industrial scenarios, testing the robots' latest innovations - from precision performance to the use of cognitive abilities. "Since the beginning of this year, humanoid robots have been gradually empowered with more 'brains' to enable them to have their own wisdom, and to allow them to become increasingly humanlike. Based on market trends, we expect China's humanoid robot sales to exceed 10,000 units in 2025," said Liu Yufei, technical director of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Centre. China's humanoid robotics industry is advancing in two ways: using learning-based systems for flexible, humanlike movements and model-based systems for precise, consistent actions. Developers are now combining both to make robots even more realistic.
05.08.2025, 20:41 91391
4 killed by landslide in northern India, 50 other missing
At least four people were killed while 50 others are missing after a massive mudslide and flash floods struck a village on Tuesday in a northern Indian Himalayan state, Anadolu Agency reports citing local media.
The incident took place in the village of Dharali in the Uttrakhand state, local broadcaster India Today reported.
Authorities rushed to deploy the Indian Army for a rescue operation.
The mudslide triggered a "sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement," the army wrote on X.
Troops were immediately "mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations," it added.
Television footage showed floodwaters sweeping away houses and a road in the area.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state’s chief minister, said a cloudburst had taken place in the area.
I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored," he said on X.
