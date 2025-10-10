Images | Depositphotos

A unique event took place at the Canine Center of military unit 6654 (Alatau) of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan: the first Dutch Shepherd puppies were born here.





Ten puppies were born to a dog acquired last year. They will serve in the National Guard, searching for drugs and explosives, patrolling the streets, and guarding important facilities.





Dutch Shepherds are known for their endurance, intelligence, and loyalty-qualities that make them indispensable aids in law enforcement.









The canine center at military unit 6654 is the only one in the National Guard system. It not only breeds service dogs but also trains future dog handlers. As young as six months, puppies are assigned to various roles-sniffers, patrol dogs, or assisting in the apprehension of offenders.





In the first nine months of 2025 alone, National Guard sniffer dogs helped detain more than 60 offenders, discovered over 200 kg of drugs, recovered weapons, and helped locate 17 missing persons.





These four-legged protectors represent Kazakhstan with distinction in international competitions, winning prizes and demonstrating their high level of training.





The law enforcement forces regularly hold dog handler competitions, where the best specialists share their experience and enhance the prestige of the service.