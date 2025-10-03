This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 killed in Manchester synagogue stabbing, suspect shot
relevant news
Kyrgyz president orders to introduce death penalty for pedophiles, rape and murder of women
Death toll in Philippine typhoons climbs to 27, 16 missing
Kazakh-Russian cooperation: Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
Kyrgyz Parliament made a historic decision to dissolve itself
Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison
Typhoon Ragasa leaves 17 dead in Taiwan
Super typhoon Ragasa batters northern Philippines
Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine
Most viewed
26.09.2025, 11:05Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie 26.09.2025, 14:58108421Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 26.09.2025, 20:1495131President receives newly-appointed FM 26.09.2025, 18:1285131Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy 29.09.2025, 18:1276596New Vice Minister of Energy named 12.09.2025, 19:15263311Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 11.09.2025, 14:20262446Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 10.09.2025, 16:45256016Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 03.09.2025, 12:38246846Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 16.09.2025, 11:18225011New air route Almaty - Karakol launches