Car ploughs into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, two dead, 25 injured
German police currently have no evidence to suggest extremist or religious motives behind the attack that took place March 3 afternoon in the German city of Mannheim, where a 40-year-old German man drove his car into a crowd at a carnival market, killing at least two people, Agenzia Nova reports.
This was stated by the Interior Minister of the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, Thomas Strobl.
At the moment we have no indication of an extremist or religious motive for the crime. Most likely the motivation lies in the personality of the perpetrator himself," Strobl said, according to German broadcaster "Welt." Ten other people were injured in the attack.
According to leaks, the man is originally from Baden-Wuerttemberg, but recently moved to Ludwigshafen in Rhineland-Palatinate. He had never been reported by German authorities in connection with extremism or terrorism. The intensive care unit of the local university hospital has declared a state of alert.
Police have asked residents to avoid reaching the area where the incident occurred, which has been cordoned off and evacuated. It is not yet clear whether it was an intentional act or an accident. Almost all the streets in the city center have been closed and the access routes are being monitored by police officers and a helicopter that is flying over the area.
S. Korea: 7 injured after Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops bombs outside training range
Seven people were injured Thursday after an Air Force fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs outside a training range during live-fire drills, authorities said, Yonhap reports.
Authorities said a report was received around 10 a.m. that a presumed shell fell on a road by a house in Pocheon, some 40 kilometers north of Seoul, leaving the seven people with minor to serious injuries, and destroying a church and six other buildings in the village.
Military officials said a KF-16 fighter jet taking part in a live-fire exercise "abnormally" released eight MK-82 bombs outside the training range in Pocheon at 10:04 a.m.
The Air Force said it is conducting an investigation into the accident and apologized for the damage to civilians.
All seven injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment.
As written before, 3 dead, 5 injured after bridge collapses at highway construction site in South Korea last Tuesday.
37 injured in bus crash in Türkiye's Canakkale province
A tour bus traveling from Greece veered off the road in northwestern Türkiye's Canakkale province on Monday, injuring 37 passengers, Xinhua reports citing local media.
The accident occurred at 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) when the bus driver, carrying 42 passengers to the western port city of Izmir, lost control of the steering wheel.
The bus veered into an empty field and came to a stop after crashing into trees, it said.
Authorities dispatched gendarmerie, medical and search-and-rescue teams to the scene. Preliminary reports said three of the injured were in critical condition. An investigation into the accident has been launched.
Çanakkale Gelibolu'da, sürücüsünün kontrolünü kaybettiği tur otobüsü yoldan çıktı. Kazada 3'ü ağır, 37 kişi yaralandı.
Population of Kyrgyzstan rises, reaches almost 7.3mln
The permanent population of Kyrgyzstan in 2024 increased by 119.9 thousand people, or 1.7 percent, and as of January 1, 2025 amounted to 7 million 282 thousand people, according to the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reported.
According to the Department of Population Registration and Civil Status Acts, in 2024, 140.4 thousand newborns were registered in the civil registry offices, or 19.4 per 1,000 population (20.6 in 2023) and 31.7 thousand deaths, or 4.4 per 1,000 population (4.4 in 2023).
As a result, the natural population growth amounted to 108.7 thousand people, or 15.0 per 1,000 population (16.2 in 2023). The highest level of natural population growth in 2024 was observed in the Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, and the lowest - in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.
1 dead, over 80 homes lost as wildfire spreads in northeast Japan
One person has died, and more than 80 homes appear to have burned down after a wildfire broke out in a northeastern Japan city, local authorities said Thursday, as the region faced its third fire in about a week, Kyodo News reports.
Since Wednesday, the blaze has scorched more than 600 hectares in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, the municipal government said. With the fire still spreading, about 3,300 residents have been ordered to evacuate.
Firefighters battled the blaze through the night, while Self-Defense Forces helicopters were deployed in the morning to contain it from the air.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency requested emergency support from firefighting departments in eight nearby prefectures, and they sent about 690 personnel combined.
An information liaison headquarters has been set up at the prime minister's office. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed relevant ministries to work closely with local authorities to help rebuild the lives of those affected, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
Nearby schools and kindergartens were closed Thursday, while 500 homes in Ofunato were without power, according to local authorities. A section of a train line in the city was also suspended.
At an evacuation center in the city, 87-year-old Sadao Kumagai feared he had lost his home, saying the "fire and smoke got closer at an unbelievable speed."
Efforts to contain the blaze Wednesday were carried out at ground level, the city government said, as the strong winds precluded waterbombing by helicopters.
When the latest fire broke out, strong wind and dry air warnings were in place in the area.
A wildfire previously broke out in Ofunato on Feb. 19 and was largely extinguished by Tuesday. A second blaze emerged in neighboring Rikuzentakata on Tuesday and was contained by around Wednesday noon.
While the latest fire is close to the site of the first blaze, officials said they are not sure if the two are linked.
Island off Australia's northeast coast starts evacuation due to cyclone
Residents and tourists on an island off Australia's northeast coast begin evacuating to the mainland due to a threat posed by a cyclone, Xinhua reports.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said on Thursday that tropical cyclone has reached category three strength and was continuing to move slowly in the Coral Sea off the coast of the state of Queensland.
As of Thursday morning local time, the BoM said the cyclone was about 860 km off the coast of the city of Mackay in Queensland's tropical north.
The BoM said that the cyclone was generating wind gusts of up to 185 km per hour and was strengthening as it moved south.
There is high confidence that Alfred will remain well off the Queensland coast into the weekend," it said.
There is high uncertainty though, in regards to Alfred's movement beyond Saturday, with the possible risk that Alfred may move closer to the central or southern Queensland coast by Sunday."
Residents and visitors on Great Keppel Island, a popular tourism destination about 15 km off the coast of the city of Rockhampton, were set to begin evacuating on Thursday.
The resort said it could reopen on Monday subject to conditions.
In the city of Bundaberg, 300 km north of Brisbane, the State Emergency Service has begun helping residents secure loose items and made preparations for potential destructive winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Austrian company plans to build hospital in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria Tolendy Makeev met with Heinz Messinger, CEO of AME International GmbH, the Austrian company in the field of healthcare, Kabar reports.
According to the diplomatic mission, during the meeting the parties discussed current issues of cooperation in the field of construction, reconstruction and equipping hospitals in Kyrgyzstan with modern equipment.
Messinger made a presentation on the company's activities, reported on successfully implemented and ongoing projects in neighboring Central Asian countries (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan), and expressed interest in implementing similar projects in Kyrgyzstan.
The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan informed about the national project "Radical renovation of the healthcare infrastructure of the Kyrgyz Republic" being developed by the Cabinet of Ministers. In this regard, he called on the Austrian side to participate in the project to build one of the four hospitals in Kyrgyzstan in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken according to international standards, with subsequent equipping it with modern medical equipment.
Messinger expressed his readiness to pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan in the spring of this year in order to personally familiarize himself with the healthcare infrastructure and the possibilities for implementing the above-mentioned projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.
AME International GmbH is one of the leading Austrian companies providing technological solutions in healthcare. The company has implemented more than 100 projects in Europe, Asia, Africa, Central America and the Middle East for the construction, modernization and equipping of 200 hospitals with 56,000 beds. It specializes in oncology, cardiology hospitals, maternal and child health centers, as well as general hospitals.
As reported previously, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to construct a new border checkpoint.
The amount of global debt rose to a record high of $318 trillion last year, according to a report released by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.
Nearly $7 trillion was added to global debt in 2024, marking a new record annual high of $318 trillion," said the report. "Total global debt-to-GDP rose for the first time in four years, as GDP growth slowed down, and inflation pressures eased."
While global debt soared approximately $15 trillion in 2023, it continued the upward trend in 2024, with a $7 trillion increase.
The global debt-to-GDP ratio climbed over 1.5% compared to 2023, reaching nearly 328% of GDP, which marked the first annual increase in debt ratios since 2020, according to the report.
Around 65% of the 2024 rise in global debt came from emerging markets, primarily China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye.
Meanwhile, developed markets' debt accumulation was mostly concentrated in the US, Britain, Canada, and Sweden.
Total debt of developed countries climbed to $214.3 trillion last year, and the combined debt of developing countries was $103.7 trillion.
Household debt amounted to $60.1 trillion last year, while public sector debts were $95.3 trillion.
Debts of non-financial companies came in at $91.3 trillion and debts of financial institutions were $71.4 trillion, according to the IIF.
Earlier, it was reported that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the launch of the country's sovereign wealth fund Danantara, which will initially invest US$20 billion in projects ranging from metallurgy to artificial intelligence.
18 killed, 31 injured as bus overturns in eastern Thailand
Eighteen people were killed and 31 others injured in a bus accident in eastern Thailand on Wednesday, authorities said, CGTN reported.
The accident occurred early Wednesday in Prachinburi province when a double-decker bus carrying 49 people on a study tour lost control and overturned on a downhill road, the local public relations office said.
The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigations suggest a brake system failure may have caused the accident.