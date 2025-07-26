This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China's e-commerce sales rise 8.5% in H1
relevant news
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes still going on, thousands of civilians flee homes
During their attacks on Cambodian territory, the Thai side had used artillery, F-16 fighter jets, tanks, bombs-carrying drones, and cluster bombs," she said in a press briefing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll in Thailand rises to 14 in border clashes with Cambodia: official
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
9 Thai civilians killed in Thailand-Cambodia border clash
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China's High Energy Photon Source targets trial run by end-2025
A synchrotron radiation light source is a source of electromagnetic radiation usually produced by a storage ring.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Small plane crashes on busy highway in Italy, 2 killed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China has over 1.12 billion internet users, boosting prowess in culture, AI
Internet resources are now more abundant, strengthening the digital economy and reducing the internet penetration gap between urban and rural areas," said CNNIC director Liu Yulin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rains, flash floods kill 21 in Pakistan
So far, we have rescued between 200 and 250 people in various areas who arrived for tourism purposes. All of them are Pakistani nationals. Meanwhile, between 15 to 20 people are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing," Farmanullah Khan, a government official in Gilgit-Baltistan, told Al Jazeera.
Rescue operations are actively under way to locate missing tourists with military personnel participating in the efforts. Helicopters will be deployed for rescue if necessary," Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said in a statement.
This is the fourth spell during this monsoon and is expected to go on till July 25," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Generally, tourists pay attention to our warning notices. Those who still choose to come are either those who did not see the warning or those who have some urgency to visit," Hussein told Al Jazeera. "At the end of the day, it is weather prediction, but considering the severity of the consequences, people should take it seriously."
It is a strong storm and does not look like stopping anytime soon. I live in the same society, and while it could have been easy to stay indoors, I thought this is a time when people might need medicines, so I am here at my shop," he told Al Jazeera via telephone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll rises to 19 in S. Korea after heavy rains, landslides
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.07.2025, 14:49Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers 25.07.2025, 15:122856Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France 25.07.2025, 13:482671Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic 25.07.2025, 11:352461Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye 25.07.2025, 17:522221Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 21.07.2025, 17:3033376Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5726936Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 21.07.2025, 13:4326131Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025 21.07.2025, 23:1125771Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3425506Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221146President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217811Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198591Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185936President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181991Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub