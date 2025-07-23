21.07.2025, 10:47 16501
China's supply chain expo closes with over 6,000 cooperation deals
Images | An exterior view of the venue for the 2025 China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, July 19, 2025./VCG
The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) wrapped up in Beijing on Sunday, securing more than 6,000 cooperation agreements and partnership intentions, the event's organizers said at the closing press conference, CGTN reports.
The five-day expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), brought together 1,200 exhibitors from China and abroad. Total attendance - both online and in person - surpassed 210,000, marking a 5 percent increase from last year's edition.
The event facilitated 24,000 targeted matchmaking sessions between exhibitors and professional visitors - four times higher than the previous year. A total of 152 new products, technologies and services were launched during the expo, up 67 percent year-on-year. Exhibitors also established business ties with over 42,000 upstream and downstream enterprises.
We're not chasing short-term on-site transaction volumes, said Li Xingqian, vice-chairman of CCPIT. "Our focus is on fostering long-term mutually beneficial partnerships. This year, we revamped our evaluation metrics to better support exhibitors and visitors in finding partners, solutions, and application scenarios."
The proportion of international exhibitors has steadily increased over the three editions of the CISCE, rising from 26 percent at the inaugural event to 35 percent this year. Over 65 percent of the exhibitors were either Global Fortune 500 companies or leading firms in their sectors. The number of participating countries and regions grew from 55 in the first year to 75 in 2025, with robust representatives from companies in the US, EU, and Japan.
Li emphasized that the expo serves as a window showcasing China's comprehensive supply chain capabilities and production strength. "China occupies a vital position in global supply chains. Without linking to China, it's difficult to link to the world," he said.
Looking ahead, 102 companies and institutions have already signed up to exhibit at the fourth edition of the CISCE, a 50 percent increase from the event last year.
22.07.2025, 21:20 8121
China has over 1.12 billion internet users, boosting prowess in culture, AI
China has made significant strides in internet development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), with the internet becoming more inclusive and fueling the rise of the digital economy, Xinhua reports.
As of June 2025, there were more than 1.12 billion internet users, and internet penetration in China reached 79.7 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared with December 2024, according to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) on Monday.
According to the report, significant efforts have been made to enable key groups, such as the elderly and rural residents, to access various internet services and share in the benefits of this progress.
As of June 2025, China had 161 million internet users aged 60 and above, and 322 million living in rural areas. Internet penetration among these groups reached 52 percent and 69.2 percent, respectively.
Internet resources are now more abundant, strengthening the digital economy and reducing the internet penetration gap between urban and rural areas," said CNNIC director Liu Yulin.
Liu added that 5G services now covered over 90 percent of administrative villages across China's vast hinterlands. Thanks to this, more rural residents are enjoying the convenience and dividends brought by the digital economy, selling specialities through livestreaming and tapping into tourism.
Meanwhile, the continued development of the internet in China has played a key role in promoting Chinese culture both domestically and internationally, the report said, citing the rising export of Chinese online literature and games, along with the growing synergy between popular web series and related tourist destinations.
For instance, in 2024, the overseas market scale of Chinese online literature exceeded 5 billion yuan (about 700 million U.S. dollars). Reaching more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, Chinese online literature now has more than 350 million overseas readers.
In particular, Japan saw its number of Chinese online literature readers grow by an astounding 180 percent, making it the fastest-growing emerging market in the sector.
Zhang Yijun, first vice chairman of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, said that China's online literature has emerged as a new mass cultural art form and promoted the development of a diversified value system within the industry, and that its integration with micro-short dramas opened up new paths for the industry's transformation in 2024.
Online games emerged as another growth point of China's digital development in the cultural and entertainment field. In the first half of 2025, 25 domestic games generated 11.6 billion yuan in revenue overseas, unlocking more opportunities for more Chinese gaming products to go global.
For instance, video game "Black Myth: Wukong" had sold 28 million copies worldwide by the end of last year, generating over 9 billion yuan in revenue within five months of its release.
Apart from online art and entertainment creations, the report also highlighted China's remarkable progress in generative artificial intelligence (AI) development. It noted that in the first half of 2025, generative AI products saw development on all fronts, from technology to application.
As of March 2025, a total of 346 generative AI services were registered at the Cyberspace Administration of China, the report said.
In 2024, the scale of the AI market exceeded 700 billion yuan, maintaining a strong growth momentum of more than 20 percent.
In terms of application, domestic Chinese AI products have achieved significant breakthroughs, reaching parameter scales in the hundreds of billions and achieving multi-modal capabilities. They have been deeply integrated into scenarios such as office collaboration, education, industrial design and content creation, forming an intelligent application ecosystem covering multiple fields.
Zhang Xiao, deputy director of CNNIC, took DeepSeek as an example that showcases China's progress and influence in the AI sector globally. Within 20 days of release, the open-source AI model amassed 30 million daily active users worldwide, making itself a generative AI application that boasts the fastest growth rate of global users.
22.07.2025, 20:31 4826
Rains, flash floods kill 21 in Pakistan
Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 21 people in 24 hours across Pakistan, taking the total death toll in this year’s monsoon to 242, Al Jazeera reported.
At least three people died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday when a cloudburst caused floods and landslides, stranding more than 200 tourists who were later rescued, officials said.
So far, we have rescued between 200 and 250 people in various areas who arrived for tourism purposes. All of them are Pakistani nationals. Meanwhile, between 15 to 20 people are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing," Farmanullah Khan, a government official in Gilgit-Baltistan, told Al Jazeera.
Officials said the rescued tourists were moved to the city of Chilas, where they were provided shelter in hotels and guesthouses.
Rescue operations are actively under way to locate missing tourists with military personnel participating in the efforts. Helicopters will be deployed for rescue if necessary," Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said in a statement.
On Monday, at least four other tourists were killed and 15 went missing due to the floods in the region’s Diamer district.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said at least 10 people died in neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including six children.
The NDMA said most of the deaths were caused by house collapses as above-average rains pounded the South Asia nation, still recovering from the floods of 2022, which killed nearly 1,700 people and displaced more than 30 million.
This is the fourth spell during this monsoon and is expected to go on till July 25," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
On Tuesday, the NDMA issued a landslide alert for several northern areas, including parts of both Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain, winds and thundershowers for Tuesday across northern Pakistan and parts of Punjab province.
Pakistan, which has a population of about 250 million, is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change. It is also home to more than 7,000 glaciers - the largest outside the Earth’s polar regions.
On June 26, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Disaster Management Authority warned of an increased risk of glacial lake outburst floods and flash floods and asked people to avoid approaching rivers, streams and other waterways.
Zakir Hussein, director general of the authority, said that while warnings help reduce the presence of tourists, they are not always enough.
Generally, tourists pay attention to our warning notices. Those who still choose to come are either those who did not see the warning or those who have some urgency to visit," Hussein told Al Jazeera. "At the end of the day, it is weather prediction, but considering the severity of the consequences, people should take it seriously."
Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, two people riding in a car were swept into a storm drain at a residential complex. A video circulating on social media showed the vehicle being carried away by floodwaters into the drain.
Rescue officials have launched a search for the missing passengers.
Abdul Moiz, a local pharmacy owner, said only a few shops were open in the area on Tuesday due to the relentless rain.
It is a strong storm and does not look like stopping anytime soon. I live in the same society, and while it could have been easy to stay indoors, I thought this is a time when people might need medicines, so I am here at my shop," he told Al Jazeera via telephone.
22.07.2025, 10:29 5021
Death toll rises to 19 in S. Korea after heavy rains, landslides
Another person has been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains and landslides, bringing the total death toll to 19, the government said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.
Nine others also remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the interior ministry.
The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, three in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the ministry.
Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.
Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about 2,976 of the 6,752 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.
More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started, with 2,549 people yet to return to their homes.
22.07.2025, 09:27 5231
China's e-commerce sales rise 8.5% in H1
China's e-commerce sector saw robust growth in the first half of 2025, buoyed by government policies such as trade-in incentives and state subsidies, a senior official from the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday, CGTN reports.
Online retail sales rose 8.5 percent year-on-year from January to June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Physical goods sold online contributed 29.6 percent to the country's overall retail sales during the same period, the ministry estimated.
China's push to boost domestic consumption is paying off in the digital economy, officials said, adding that "Silk Road E-commerce" partnerships now include 36 countries. Recent e-commerce cooperation agreements were signed with Kenya, Bangladesh, and Egypt.
Cross-border e-commerce also expanded steadily. Preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs showed China's import and export volume via cross-border e-commerce reached 1.32 trillion yuan ($184 billion) in the first half, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.
21.07.2025, 21:16 16976
At least 19 killed after Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus
At least 19 people have been killed as a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed into a college and school campus in capital Dhaka, a fire services official and local media reports said, Al Jazeera reported.
The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara neighbourhood at about 1pm (07:00 GMT), when students were taking tests or attending regular classes.
More than 50 people, including children and adults, were hospitalised with burns after the crash, a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters.
Videos of the aftermath of the crash showed a big fire near a lawn emitting a thick plume of smoke into the sky, as crowds watched from a distance.
Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the plane, which appeared to have rammed into the side of a building, damaging iron grills and creating a gaping hole in the structure.
Social media videos showed people screaming and crying as others tried to comfort them.
21.07.2025, 11:37 16741
Vietnam proposes 5-year visa exemptions for foreign contributors
Vietnam is considering granting long-term visa exemptions of up to five years to selected foreign nationals deemed key contributors to the country's socio-economic development, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.
Under the proposal by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, eligible foreigners would be allowed to stay for up to 90 days per entry, a significant increase from the current limit of 45 days.
The exemption would apply to individuals invited by senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the state, and the government, as well as chief executive officers, scientists, university professors, researchers, engineers, and highly skilled information technology personnel.
The policy aims to attract high-level foreign expertise in priority sectors such as semiconductors, digital technology, science, and creative industries, according to the ministry.
21.07.2025, 09:50 16291
18 killed, 9 missing after heavy rains, landslides in S. Korea
Eighteen people have been killed and nine others remain unaccounted for following heavy rains and landslides that began ravaging the country last week, the government said Monday, Yonhap reports.
The casualties as of 9 p.m. Sunday include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, two in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the interior ministry.
Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.
More than 14,000 people have taken shelter across 15 major cities and provinces since the heavy rains started last Wednesday.
Property damage has been extensive, with 1,999 cases reported at public facilities and 2,238 cases reported at private facilities as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
The state weather agency has forecast more rainfall through Monday morning in South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and the southern island of Jeju.
North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province are expected to see rainfall starting at 9 a.m., while the capital area and the Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces are forecast to receive rain in the afternoon.
The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention."
18.07.2025, 20:09 31246
New airport opens in east China
Lishui Airport, located in the south of east China's Zhejiang Province, officially opened to air traffic on Friday, Xinhua reports.
On Friday afternoon, the airport's first inbound flight -- CA1873 -- arrived from Beijing Capital International Airport and landed smoothly.
Designated as a domestic regional airport, the new facility has been designed to handle 1 million passengers and 4,000 tonnes of cargo annually. The airport's runway is 2,800 meters in length and its terminal building covers an area of 12,000 square meters.
The opening of Lishui Airport will strengthen the city of Lishui's role as a comprehensive transportation hub, enhance services for 470,000 overseas Chinese and the city's 2.7 million residents, attract more tourists to Lishui's scenic landscapes, and encourage more enterprises to invest in the city and its surrounding areas, according to Luo Xiaolin, head of the local transport bureau.
On its first day of operations, the airport launched flight routes to Beijing and Shanghai. Routes to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Guiyang, Chongqing and Chengdu will follow within the year, with the total number of routes expected to exceed 10 by the end of 2025, and to total 14 by 2026.
