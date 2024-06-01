This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Chinese scientists bring human eye-like perception to machines
Over 2,000 feared buried after massive landslide in Papua New Guinea: IOM
According to the country’s National Disaster Centre, over 2,000 people are buried under the rubble after the massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains - marking one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s recent history," International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.
The challenges we face in the aftermath of this tragedy are immense," Aktoprak said, adding: "The area remains extremely dangerous due to ongoing land movement, and access is hindered by blocked roads, damaged infrastructure, and adverse weather conditions."
Over 488,000 dengue cases reported in Argentina in first 5 months
Fire kills 14 at rental building in Vietnamese capital
5 dead, 50 injured in Mexico campaign stage collapse
U.S. inflation data and China policy
The United States is unhappy!
IMF criticizes US tariffs on China: Harmful to global economic growth
This fragmentation could come at a high cost to the global economy." Kozack pointed out that according to IMF calculations, in the worst-case scenario of severe geopolitical fragmentation, global GDP could be reduced by about 7%, equivalent to the combined GDP of Japan and Germany. She added that the cost would be even higher if there were disruptions in technology supply.
Pres. Raisi’s crashed chopper found: Iran Red Crescent
Red Crescent rescue teams are moving towards the possible landing place of the helicopter", it said after Turkey's high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle named Akinji detected a hot spot that probably belongs to the place where the helicopter crashed.
