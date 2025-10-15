Earthquake kills 1, displaces over 43,400 in NE Ethiopia

Tell a friend

An earthquake has displaced tens of thousands of people in Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region, with one confirmed death, Xinhua reports.





The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported Sunday that the earthquake, which struck the region Saturday night, killed a 12-year-old boy, while six others also sustained injuries.





According to authorities, more than 43,400 people had their homes destroyed and were left without shelter. Coordinated efforts are currently underway to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.





An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Ethiopia at 16:18:27 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 13.77 degrees north latitude and 39.91 degrees east longitude.





In January, recurring earthquakes across the eastern parts of Ethiopia sparked concern among the public. Experts and authorities called for calm and vigilance, especially in areas known for seismic activity, as the region is located within the tectonically active East African Rift system.