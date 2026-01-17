This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ex-South Korean President sentenced to 5 years in prison over obstruction of justice, other charges
China, Russia, Iran start 'BRICS Plus' naval exercises in South African waters
Chinese researchers develop "smart eyes" for grazing robots
Wildfires have destroyed over 130 buildings in southeastern Australia
My thoughts are with the Australians in these regional communities at this very difficult time," the words of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are quoted in the material.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was recorded in Kamchatka
Coordinates: 161.2486, 52.8566 (...) Magnitude (Ml): 5.8," the earthquake data is provided in the Telegram channel of the service.
U.S. intercepts tanker in the Caribbean as Russia raises legal objection
China activates emergency response after quake hits NW China's Xinjiang
Trump says US will "run" Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro captured and taken to New York
We can’t take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn’t have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."
Trump says Maduro, his wife, captured, taken out of Venezuela
There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago," Trump added.
