29.11.2025, 12:01 10841

Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145

Images | Xinhua
The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has hit 145, authorities said on Friday as water levels begin to recede and rescue operations continue. During a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that fatalities have been reported across eight southern provinces, with Songkhla recording the highest toll at 110, Xinhua reports.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the widespread southern flooding has affected an estimated 3.54 million people, even though water levels in several areas have receded.

Hat Yai, the worst-hit city, received the heaviest rainfall in years during an intense monsoon earlier this week, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in Songkhla province to streamline evacuation and rescue efforts.

 

relevant news

30.11.2025, 19:34 10211

212 dead due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

Images | Xinhua
Adverse weather in Sri Lanka has killed 212 by Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reports.

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center said rescue teams are still searching for at least 218 people who are still missing across multiple districts.

The country's Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country.

The ministry said temporary shortages have occurred as a result of delays in transport disruptions caused by flooding. However, it emphasized that supplies are being replenished continuously. The government is ready to import additional quantities of any essential item should limited shortages arise, while ensuring protection for local farmers.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Liyanage announced that the university entrance examination and all other scheduled exams have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing disaster. The revised schedule will be announced in due course, she said.

The Department of Meteorology said the effects of the cyclone is weakening across the country. Officials announced that the disruptions to electricity and water supply would be addressed in the coming days.
 

30.11.2025, 08:40 10481

Voting begins in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections

Voting began Sunday in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections across 30 electoral districts. Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. local time, kabar.kg reports.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), polling stations nationwide are operating with the participation of observers, precinct election commission staff, and law enforcement officers. Voters are electing deputies under a majoritarian system, with three candidates to be chosen from each constituency.

The CEC reported that the elections are being conducted in full compliance with legal procedures, including the use of electronic identification systems. Vote counting will begin after polls close, with preliminary results expected during the night of December 1.
 

28.11.2025, 09:10 21041

Death toll rises to 94 in Hong Kong residential building fire

Images | screenshot
The death toll in a major fire that broke out at a residential complex in Hong Kong had risen to 94, Xinhua reports.

High-rise units in one of the buildings in Wang Fuk Court were spotted to have gone ablaze again at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters had entered mid-level units in the building for search and rescue. The department said it is making all-out efforts to put out the fire in the rest of the levels and carry out rescue.
 

27.11.2025, 18:01 26146

Next CSTO Secretary General was named in Bishkek

Taalatbek Masadykov was approved as the Secretary General of the CSTO at regular meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Secretary General of the CSTO Imangali Tasmagambetov told, kabar.kg reports.

As he noted, this decision will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Taalatbek Masadykov has been working as the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO for two years. He has extensive experience in the field of security and international cooperation. I believe that the organization will develop dynamically thanks to his leadership," he said.


Current Secretary General of the CSTO is Imangali Tasmagambetov from Kazakhstan. Taalatbek Masadykov will replace him from January 1.
 

27.11.2025, 08:10 26471

Death toll in Hong Kong building fire rises to 55

The death toll in a major fire that tore through a residential area in Hong Kong from Wednesday afternoon had risen to 55, Xinhua reports.

The FSD said 72 people injured in the fire had been sent to hospitals for treatment, including eight firefighters. Over 200 people are still missing.

The FSD has dispatched a total of 304 fire engines and rescue vehicles, and used drones to monitor heat levels to prevent rekindling. The department has extinguished flames in four of the affected buildings and brought fire under control in the other three.

The residential area Wang Fuk Court consists of eight buildings, all of which were encased by green mesh and scaffolding due to a major renovation project. Three men responsible for the renovations were arrested earlier for suspected manslaughter, as the police investigation pointed to flammable materials covering the buildings as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire.
 

24.11.2025, 11:11 37016

Over 10,000 displaced by flooding in Malaysia

Flooding displaced over 10,000 people in Malaysia on Monday, with the northern state of Kelantan hit hardest, according to authorities, Xinhua reports.

Kelantan, which has seen continuous heavy rains over several days, recorded 8,248 flood evacuees, who were relocated to 33 flood relief centers.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of continuous heavy rains and strong winds.
 

13.11.2025, 13:11 72236

Trump signs bill to end longest gov't shutdown in U.S. history

Images | depositphotos.com
U.S. President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday a funding package to end the federal government shutdown after 43 days - the longest in U.S. history, Xinhua reports.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 222-209 in favor of the spending package on Wednesday night, two days after the Senate passed it 60-40. The legislation was later signed into law by President Donald Trump.

However, the package only temporarily and partially resolves the political dilemma paralyzing Washington for the past 43 days. It funds most federal agencies at current levels through Jan. 30, but covers only three of the 12 annual appropriations bills that Congress must pass each year.

If both parties fail to reach an agreement on the nine remaining bills, the U.S. government could be trapped in another shutdown in just over two months.

In fact, the two parties did not stop trading blame even with the reopening of the federal agencies in the near future.

The Democrats cost the country 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars "with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk -- and they should pay a fair price," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He added at the bill signing ceremony that the total effect will take weeks and probably months to calculate accurately, including the serious harm to the economy, people and families.
 

12.11.2025, 11:55 71991

Turkish military cargo plane crashes in Georgia

A Turkish Air Force C-130 military cargo aircraft flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye has crashed in Georgia, Xinhua cites the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted search and rescue operations have been launched in coordination with Georgian authorities. The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.

It was not clear how many crew members were on board the aircraft.

The C-130, manufactured by American defense company Lockheed Martin, has been part of the Turkish Air Force fleet since 1964. Türkiye currently operates 19 C-130E and C-130B Hercules aircraft.

In October, the Defense Ministry announced plans to acquire 12 additional C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft from Britain, aiming to modernize its airlift capabilities.
 

