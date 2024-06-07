This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase exports of domestic products to Japan
Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured
According to information from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Center, a total of 67 people have been injured as of 10:40 a.m. local time (3:40 a.m. GMT). Two of them are in intensive care, one is on the operating table. Doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote. "Ten people are receiving out-patient treatment."
4 killed, 20 injured in Czech train accident
The collision of two trains in Pardubice is a great misfortune. We are all thinking of the victims and the injured. My sincere condolences to all the bereaved," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X, formerly Twitter.
Chinese scientists create bio-inspired 3D e-ski
A patch of the e-skin, comparable in size to the tip of an index finger, is equipped with 240 metal sensors, each ranging from two to three hundred micrometers in size," said Zhang Yihui, the corresponding author of the study.
Their spatial arrangement closely mimics the distribution of tactile receptor cells within human skin," Zhang added.
1 killed, 26 injured in U.S. state of Ohio shooting
Chinese scientists bring human eye-like perception to machines
Over 2,000 feared buried after massive landslide in Papua New Guinea: IOM
According to the country’s National Disaster Centre, over 2,000 people are buried under the rubble after the massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains - marking one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s recent history," International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.
The challenges we face in the aftermath of this tragedy are immense," Aktoprak said, adding: "The area remains extremely dangerous due to ongoing land movement, and access is hindered by blocked roads, damaged infrastructure, and adverse weather conditions."
Over 488,000 dengue cases reported in Argentina in first 5 months
Fire kills 14 at rental building in Vietnamese capital
