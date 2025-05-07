05.05.2025, 12:23 14941

Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15,000 jobs in 2025

128 new enterprises are planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, which will create at least 15,000 jobs, Kabar reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total investment in industrial development will amount to $1.7 billion, which is twice as much as last year's investment.

For comparison, in 2024, 102 industrial facilities were commissioned in the country, goods worth 585 billion soms were manufactured, and 8,000 jobs were created. At the same time, tax revenues from enterprises doubled, reaching 40 billion soms.

A particular increase in entrepreneurial activity is observed in the Batken region after the settlement of border issues. In this region, 14 industrial facilities are planned to open in 2025, which will provide 1,000 people with jobs.

Developing the industrial sector and opening new production facilities will be an important step in creating jobs, increasing tax revenues and stimulating the country's economic growth, the report said.
 

05.05.2025, 14:17 15191

Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident  

The last missing person in a boat capsize incident in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been confirmed dead, according to local rescue headquarters, Xinhua reported.

All those involved in the boat capsize accident have been found as of 12:45 pm local time on Monday, with 10 people dead, 70 injured and 4 uninjured.

Four boats capsized in sudden strong winds in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday afternoon, plunging 84 individuals into the water. Provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders to coordinate rescue efforts. The aftermath handling of the accident is still proceeding.

 

02.05.2025, 16:58 44936

Strong winds hit flights in Indian capital, at least 4 killed due to dust storm

Images | aa.com.tr
At least four people were killed and over 100 flights were delayed as strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rains lashed the capital New Delhi on Friday morning, officials said, Anadolu reports.

State meteorologists said on Friday that wind speed was reported over Delhi in "association with an intense thunderstorm" in the morning, with the strongest wind of kilometers (49 miles) per hour recorded in the Safdarjung area. It said rainfall was also reported over the capital with intense thunderstorms.

As the intense weather led to trees falling and waters pooling, this impacted flights, with over 100 suffering delays, according to flightradar24.com.

Delhi International Airport said early Friday that due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, some flights have been impacted.

It later said that while the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact due to adverse weather conditions, inclement weather in Delhi has led to fallen trees and blocked roads around the airport.

Separately, four people including three children were killed in Delhi’s Dwarka neighborhood due to strong winds in the morning, officials said.

​​​​​​​Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that instructions have been issued to all officials to identify places where water is pooling and find solutions.
 

02.05.2025, 10:29 44081

Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan started fencing on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in the area of ​​the stele, at the junction of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, namely in the Koshmolo area of ​​​​the Tort-Gul ayil aimagy of the Batken district, Kabar reports.

The Batken regional state administration reported that Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev took part in the launch of the work in an online format and gave the start to the process.

The event was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security - Director of the State Border Service Abdikarim Alimbaev, Special Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on Border Issues Nazyrbek Borubaev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Batken Region Aibek Shamenov, as well as border guards.

To ensure the progress of the work, a special field camp settlement has been established in the area, conditions have been created for border guards, and the necessary equipment has been delivered.

At the first stage, it is planned to stretch a fence along 420 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

The work on delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was previously completed, and on March 13, 2025, in Bishkek, the heads of the two states signed an agreement on the border.
 

30.04.2025, 09:57 68736

14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata

At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday night in a devastating fire inside a hotel in the eastern Indian city of West Bengal, police said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The fire broke out inside a hotel near Falpatti Machhua area in the central part of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.

This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."


According to Verma, the fire was controlled, but the search and rescue operation is still underway at the spot.

Officials said fire and emergency department personnel were immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving the distress call.

Reports said the firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue several people who had rushed to the terrace to save themselves from fire and smoke that engulfed the hotel building.

A hotel staff member was reportedly killed after he jumped from the roof to save himself from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. However, some reports suggest it started from the kitchen area following a gas leak.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and ordered a probe into the incident.

Chances of fire in Indian buildings are often high as owners usually ignore safety standards vis-a-vis fire and store fuel and combustible materials in a haphazard manner.
 

29.04.2025, 08:39 78656

Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities

Images | en.yna.co.kr
The containment rate of a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu that has spread for two days has risen to 92 percent, officials said Tuesday, as firefighters made all-out efforts to put out the main blaze, Yonhap reports.

About 50 helicopters and 1,500 personnel were mobilized to contain the blaze that broke out Monday on Mount Hamji in northern Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Lim Ha-soo, a senior official at the Korea Forest Service, told reporters that it aims to extinguish the main blaze Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the blaze forced some 2,000 people to flee their homes.

Helicopters dump water on a mountain in Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as wildfire continues for a second day on April 29, 2025. (Yonhap)

The blaze has scorched an estimated 260 hectares, with the fire still active over a 0.9-kilometer-wide stretch, officials said.

Traffic restrictions at a highway interchange near the fire zone were lifted early Tuesday as conditions stabilized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
 

28.04.2025, 18:33 82351

Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages

A fire on a mountain in Daegu began spreading toward nearby villages Monday, triggering the second-highest firefighting response, Yonhap reported.

The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.

The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.
 

28.04.2025, 17:28 81986

Conclave to elect new pope to convene on May 7

The conclave (a confidential election to choose the next pope) will convene on May 7th, TASS reports citing the press service of the Holy See.

The date was set at the General Congregation (meeting) of the College of Cardinals.

The body of all cardinals of the Catholic Church comprises 252 members, but only 135 are eligible to vote for the next pope. Only those under the age of 80 may take part in the secret ballot, and each of them can be considered a potential candidate to succeed the late pope. The conclave will take place in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, with four votes held each day. A two-thirds majority is needed to elect a new pope. The election is traditionally announced by white smoke from a chimney, clearly visible in St. Peter’s Square.

Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said that the conclave will be preceded by a votive Mass held in the morning of May 7. In the afternoon, the Cardinal electors will gather in the Sistine Chapel. There is no guarantee that the voting will happen on the first day of the conclave, as everything depends on the timing of the oath-taking by the Cardinal electors, the press office of the Holy See specified.

As the Vatican prepares to host the conclave, the Sistine Chapel, known for its frescoes by Michelangelo and included in the itinerary of the Vatican Museums, is now closed to the public.

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church who had been on the throne of St. Peter since 2013, was buried on April 26.
 

28.04.2025, 14:52 80246

Japan's oldest person dies at 115

Okagi Hayashi, a 115-year-old woman in central Japan recognized as the country's oldest person, died at the weekend from heart failure, the health ministry said Monday, Kyodo reports.

Hayashi, who was born on Sept. 2, 1909, died Saturday morning at a hospital in her hometown of Toki, Gifu Prefecture, according to the ministry and other sources.

She became Japan's oldest person last December following the death of Tomiko Itooka, who lived to the age of 116 and was recognized as the world's oldest person at the time of her death.

Japan's oldest person is now Mine Kondo, a 114-year-old resident of Kota, Aichi Prefecture.
 

