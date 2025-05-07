This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15,000 jobs in 2025
relevant news
Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident
#BREAKING : 10 dead after sudden winds flipped 4 boats in Guizhou, China - 84 plunged into the river, 70 hospitalized pic.twitter.com/LdVTQjY84r— upuknews (@upuknews1) May 5, 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strong winds hit flights in Indian capital, at least 4 killed due to dust storm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Conclave to elect new pope to convene on May 7
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan's oldest person dies at 115
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.04.2025, 10:01Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 30.04.2025, 09:576864114 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata 02.05.2025, 13:3764551Olzhas Bektenov holds Economic Demonopolisation Commission meeting 02.05.2025, 18:5664281Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 30.04.2025, 08:1445911Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships 18.04.2025, 11:41128046Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 20.04.2025, 10:30127681Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis 18.04.2025, 10:39125451Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 22.04.2025, 09:06119836Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan 21.04.2025, 15:10119806Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April