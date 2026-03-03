This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Middle East escalation drives oil prices higher
Xi Story: Shaping prosperity by addressing everyday concerns
Seeing it left me with a heavy heart - it was deeply distressing," Xi recalled. He said he later felt somewhat relieved after learning that a new steel ladder with handrails had been completed by the end of 2016, improving travel conditions for villagers.
The village has truly taken a big step forward - thanks to the Party and the country's policies. We're planning projects such as a canyon adventure camp and a cultural experience camp, and life is getting better and better," said Jilie Ziri, a lawmaker from Liangshan.
Chinese modernization puts people's well-being first. All the work of the Party and the government is aimed at ensuring the people a happier life," Xi has said.
The CPC regards serving the people and improving their well-being as the most important measure of performance, and uses the extent to which officials deliver tangible benefits for the people as an important benchmark in evaluating their performance," Xi said.
Israel launched an offensive operation in Lebanon
We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are no longer acting only in defense, we are moving to the offensive. We must be prepared for several days of fighting and waves of strikes," he said.
Hezbollah opened fire and chose the path of escalation. It will pay a heavy price," he said, adding that the military operation would continue.
Israel strikes two schools in Iran, killing more than 100 people
These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.
President Trump has promised the Iranian people that aid or help is coming their way, but now we are seeing civilian casualties; that’s something that the Iranian government will stress as a case of violation of international law and an aggression against the Iranian people," said Vall.
Trump says US conducted "major combat operations" in Iran
This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said.
The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military assault. Just as we were prepared for negotiations, we are more ready than ever to defend the essence of Iran," the foreign ministry said in the statement.
We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," the president said. "We are going to annihilate their navy, we are going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region and the world."
To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight: The hour of your freedom is at hand," the president said. "Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations."
6.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands - GFZ
South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol jailed for life for leading insurrection
Former prince Andrew arrested at Sandringham estate
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred off the coast of Cuba
