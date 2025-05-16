13.05.2025, 20:32 14816
Mount Etna in Italy spews ash, lava intensely
Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in southern Italy, erupted overnight, spewing large amounts of ash and lava, local media reported on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The eruption, which began from the Southeast Crater, involved frequent and intense explosions, releasing two small lava flows directed toward the south and east, Catania Today reported.
An ash plume was also observed, drifting southeast and depositing volcanic ash on the nearby town of Zafferana Etnea.
The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) issued by INGV has since been downgraded to "green," the lowest alert level.
Authorities confirmed that the eruption had no effect on operations at Catania’s Vincenzo Bellini International Airport.
Located on the island of Sicily, Etna is the highest active volcano in continental Europe at around 3,300 meters. This latest eruption marks the 13th recorded volcanic activity in recent months.
Intense volcanic activity was observed at Mount Etna in February and April of this year.
09.05.2025, 07:22 51276
Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff
White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling to the world that the Catholic Church has a new pope. The conclave of 133 cardinals that gathered for the election just yesterday has decided on Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to be the successor of Saint Peter, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Robert Francis Prevost, an American Augustinian and seasoned Vatican official, was elected as the 267th pope following the fourth ballot on the second day of the conclave. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American and second pope from the Americas, following his predecessor Pope Francis of Argentina.
The announcement was made from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to a crowd of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Cheers erupted as the Vatican's senior cardinal proclaimed, "Habemus Papam!"
Minutes later, in his first public address, delivered in both Italian and Spanish, Pope Leo XIV began with the words: "Peace be with all of you!"
Speaking to the crowd from the balcony, he paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling him "courageous" and the pope who "blessed Rome and gave his blessing to the whole world on that Easter morning."
Let us follow up that blessing," he said. "God loves us, and God loves all of you. Sin will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God."
Emphasizing the importance of unity, Pope Leo XIV declared, "Together we must try to find out how to be a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue, and is open to receiving everybody."
Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 and ordained a priest in Rome in 1982 as a member of the Order of Saint Augustine. He spent nearly two decades in Peru, serving as a parish priest, seminary teacher, and diocesan official, eventually becoming a naturalized Peruvian citizen. His leadership within the Church includes time as Prior General of the Augustinians, Bishop of Chiclayo, and most recently, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, before being made a cardinal in 2024.
His election is historic as he becomes the first American and the first Augustinian pope. The name he chose, Leo XIV, recalls Pope Leo XIII, who was elected in 1878 and served until his death in 1903 and is remembered for his intellectual leadership and social engagement.
Among the first world leaders to congratulate the new pope were U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
President Trump shared his message on Truth Social, writing, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a great honor for our country! I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"
In his post on X, President Zelensky stated, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate. (...) I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength-both spiritual and physical-in carrying out his noble mission. Ad multos annos!"
President Macron shared the sentiment, calling it "a historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful," and added, "To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."
Many more congratulatory messages are expected to follow as leaders around the world rush to extend their well wishes to the newly elected pontiff.
05.05.2025, 14:17 81476
Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident
The last missing person in a boat capsize incident in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been confirmed dead, according to local rescue headquarters, Xinhua reported.
All those involved in the boat capsize accident have been found as of 12:45 pm local time on Monday, with 10 people dead, 70 injured and 4 uninjured.
Four boats capsized in sudden strong winds in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday afternoon, plunging 84 individuals into the water. Provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders to coordinate rescue efforts. The aftermath handling of the accident is still proceeding.
#BREAKING : 10 dead after sudden winds flipped 4 boats in Guizhou, China - 84 plunged into the river, 70 hospitalized pic.twitter.com/LdVTQjY84r— upuknews (@upuknews1) May 5, 2025
05.05.2025, 12:23 81226
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15,000 jobs in 2025
128 new enterprises are planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, which will create at least 15,000 jobs, Kabar reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total investment in industrial development will amount to $1.7 billion, which is twice as much as last year's investment.
For comparison, in 2024, 102 industrial facilities were commissioned in the country, goods worth 585 billion soms were manufactured, and 8,000 jobs were created. At the same time, tax revenues from enterprises doubled, reaching 40 billion soms.
A particular increase in entrepreneurial activity is observed in the Batken region after the settlement of border issues. In this region, 14 industrial facilities are planned to open in 2025, which will provide 1,000 people with jobs.
Developing the industrial sector and opening new production facilities will be an important step in creating jobs, increasing tax revenues and stimulating the country's economic growth, the report said.
02.05.2025, 16:58 111221
Strong winds hit flights in Indian capital, at least 4 killed due to dust storm
At least four people were killed and over 100 flights were delayed as strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rains lashed the capital New Delhi on Friday morning, officials said, Anadolu reports.
State meteorologists said on Friday that wind speed was reported over Delhi in "association with an intense thunderstorm" in the morning, with the strongest wind of kilometers (49 miles) per hour recorded in the Safdarjung area. It said rainfall was also reported over the capital with intense thunderstorms.
As the intense weather led to trees falling and waters pooling, this impacted flights, with over 100 suffering delays, according to flightradar24.com.
Delhi International Airport said early Friday that due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, some flights have been impacted.
It later said that while the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact due to adverse weather conditions, inclement weather in Delhi has led to fallen trees and blocked roads around the airport.
Separately, four people including three children were killed in Delhi’s Dwarka neighborhood due to strong winds in the morning, officials said.
Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that instructions have been issued to all officials to identify places where water is pooling and find solutions.
02.05.2025, 10:29 110366
Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan started fencing on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in the area of the stele, at the junction of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, namely in the Koshmolo area of the Tort-Gul ayil aimagy of the Batken district, Kabar reports.
The Batken regional state administration reported that Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev took part in the launch of the work in an online format and gave the start to the process.
The event was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security - Director of the State Border Service Abdikarim Alimbaev, Special Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on Border Issues Nazyrbek Borubaev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Batken Region Aibek Shamenov, as well as border guards.
To ensure the progress of the work, a special field camp settlement has been established in the area, conditions have been created for border guards, and the necessary equipment has been delivered.
At the first stage, it is planned to stretch a fence along 420 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year.
The work on delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was previously completed, and on March 13, 2025, in Bishkek, the heads of the two states signed an agreement on the border.
30.04.2025, 09:57 135021
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday night in a devastating fire inside a hotel in the eastern Indian city of West Bengal, police said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The fire broke out inside a hotel near Falpatti Machhua area in the central part of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.
This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."
According to Verma, the fire was controlled, but the search and rescue operation is still underway at the spot.
Officials said fire and emergency department personnel were immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving the distress call.
Reports said the firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue several people who had rushed to the terrace to save themselves from fire and smoke that engulfed the hotel building.
A hotel staff member was reportedly killed after he jumped from the roof to save himself from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained. However, some reports suggest it started from the kitchen area following a gas leak.
Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case and ordered a probe into the incident.
Chances of fire in Indian buildings are often high as owners usually ignore safety standards vis-a-vis fire and store fuel and combustible materials in a haphazard manner.
29.04.2025, 08:39 144941
Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities
The containment rate of a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu that has spread for two days has risen to 92 percent, officials said Tuesday, as firefighters made all-out efforts to put out the main blaze, Yonhap reports.
About 50 helicopters and 1,500 personnel were mobilized to contain the blaze that broke out Monday on Mount Hamji in northern Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Lim Ha-soo, a senior official at the Korea Forest Service, told reporters that it aims to extinguish the main blaze Tuesday.
No casualties have been reported so far, but the blaze forced some 2,000 people to flee their homes.
Helicopters dump water on a mountain in Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as wildfire continues for a second day on April 29, 2025. (Yonhap)
The blaze has scorched an estimated 260 hectares, with the fire still active over a 0.9-kilometer-wide stretch, officials said.
Traffic restrictions at a highway interchange near the fire zone were lifted early Tuesday as conditions stabilized.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
28.04.2025, 18:33 147091
Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages
A fire on a mountain in Daegu began spreading toward nearby villages Monday, triggering the second-highest firefighting response, Yonhap reported.
The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.
The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.
