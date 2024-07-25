Patriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional ReligionsPatriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
24.07.2024, 17:49 2121
Mudslides in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad Oblast affect houses, hospital
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
A number of objects were damaged as a result of mudflow in Bazar-Korgon region of Jalal-Abad Oblast, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported Wednesday, Kabar reports.
As a result of the mudflow in Arstanbap village, 9 houses, a hospital, a trading house, 5 bridges, one kilometer of internal road were flooded, and 23 cars were washed away.
Rescuers started to work on liquidation of consequences today morning.
Owners of the affected cars are being clarified.
Special equipment of the Civil Protection Service is also involved. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov is on the spot.
В Джалал-Абаде начали очистительные работы после мощного селя— Kazakhstan Today (@KaztodayKT) July 24, 2024
В селе Арстанбап Джалал-Абадской области сошли селевые потоки. Селевые потоки сошли после сильных проливных дождей 23 июля, примерно в 18.30. По данным МЧС, они смыли внутренние дороги села и снесли легкие конструкции pic.twitter.com/VlBpc6K5UP
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.07.2024, 13:26 3196
Ferry with over 100 passengers went adrift in waters south of Tokyo
Images | Kyodo
Tell a friend
A high-speed jet ferry carrying more than 100 passengers lost control of its rudder in waters south of Tokyo and is being towed to a nearby island port, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.
The 280-ton jetfoil vessel operated by Tokai Kisen Co. reported at around 10 a.m. that it had "lost control of steering due to an oil leak." There have been no reports of injuries among the 116 passengers and five crew members.
The ship, named "Seven Islands Ai," had left Tokyo Bay and was headed to Shikine Island of the Izu island chain. It was adrift about 17 kilometers southwest of Nojimasaki Lighthouse, a historic landmark on the southern tip of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, the coast guard said.
Jetfoils are a type of hydrofoil vessel, operated by Tokai Kisen as high-speed ferries capable of reaching a top speed of 80 km per hour, according to the company's website.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2024, 12:03 4201
Archaeological tombs, gold foils from Ptolemaic era discovered in Egypt's Damietta
Tell a friend
An Egyptian archaeological mission has discovered 63 tombs containing gold foil from the 26th Dynasty of the Late Era, WAM reports.
The Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities also reported finding bronze coins from the Ptolemaic era during excavations in the Tel El-Deir cemetery in New Damietta.
Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that the architectural design of the tombs aligns with recognised models from the Late Period of Ancient Egypt.
This discovery enhances the historical significance of the site, helps re-date an important period for Damietta, and confirms the historical sequence and commercial importance of the Tel El-Deir cemetery throughout various historical eras," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2024, 09:47 4596
17,500 people flee wildfires in western Canada
Tell a friend
About 17,500 Albertans were out of their homes from the Jasper and nearby wildfires in western Canada, local media reported Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
Everyone in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, along with residents of the Jasper townsite were ordered out late Monday night.
The Albertan province, the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park said Tuesday that evacuation from the town and the park was "progressing well."
On Tuesday, British Columbia Wildfire was reporting 300 active wildfires, and Alberta Wildfire was reporting 176 active wildfires.
Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta, according to CTV News.
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Calgary was rated as a 7 (high risk), with some locations, including Edmonton and Red Deer, reaching a 10+ (the highest rating on the AQHI scale), CTV News reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.07.2024, 20:40 4756
Ethiopian landslide death toll rises to 157
Tell a friend
A landslide in southern Ethiopia has claimed more than 157 lives, the local government said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
The landslide occurred Monday at around 10 a.m., local time, in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa district.
The local community is currently working to save the lives of the injured and provide shelter and food to the victims, said the Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department in a statement.
The number of deaths has increased due to additional accidents on the people who went to the area for life-saving work. Teachers, health professionals, and agriculture professionals who were present early in the accident for rescue work have become victims of the accident, the local government said.
Ethiopian Red Cross Association and professionals from neighboring regions and zones are at the site, helping the victims.
The rescue work being carried out on the site is by manpower only. The local government has called on all Ethiopians to give any support and attention needed to the zone for further rescue efforts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2024, 17:09 5211
Number of Kyrgyzstanis exceeds 7.2 mln people
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
The number of permanent population of Kyrgyzstan in January-May 2024 increased by 47.9 thousand people, or 0.7%, and on June 1 amounted to 7 million 210 thousand people, the National Statistics Committee reported Monday, Kabar reports.
Thus, in January-May 2024, civil registry offices registered 58.3 thousand newborns, or 19.5 per 1,000 population (18.4 - in January-May 2023) and 13.8 thousand dead, or 4.6 per 1,000 population (4.4 - in January-May 2023).
As a result, the natural population increase amounted to 44.5 thousand people, or 14.9 per 1,000 population (14.0 - in January-May 2023).
The highest level of natural population growth in January-May 2024 was observed in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad Oblasts, and the lowest - in Bishkek city and Issyk-Kul Oblast.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2024, 11:10 8036
Nipah virus kills 1 in southern India
Tell a friend
A 14-year-old boy from the southern Indian state of Kerala died of Nipah infection, officials said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.
State’s Health Minister Veena George said the boy was under treatment and died on Sunday in the city of Kozhikode.
She said the patient suffered a cardiac arrest and "the revival efforts failed."
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection causes disease in both animals and humans.
There is no vaccine for the disease the "natural host of the virus are fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family, Pteropus genus," the WHO said.
This is not the first time Kerala has seen cases of Nipah.
In 2023, Indian authorities reported six laboratory-confirmed Nipah virus cases, including two deaths, in Kozhikode district, Kerala, according to the world health body.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2024, 10:36 30956
Death toll from department store fire rises to 16 in SW China
Tell a friend
The death toll from the department store fire in Zigong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has risen to 16 as of around 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters, Xinhua reports.
The fire in the 14-story building, located in a high-tech zone in the city, was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and there was a significant amount of thick smoke at the scene.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.07.2024, 16:46 31121
Dubai South announces successful first-stage trials for autonomous vehicle
Tell a friend
Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, announced the successful completion of the first stage of the UAE's autonomous vehicle trials in partnership with Evocargo, WAM reports.
The trials were carried out on a set route in a closed area of the Dubai South Logistics District.
During the trials, Evocargo checked and validated the hardware, software, and reliability of its unmanned electric truck, the Evocargo N1, for future service in the Logistics District.
Autonomous navigation on a predefined route was tested with special emphasis on safety in mixed traffic scenarios involving interaction with other participants like automobiles, trucks and pedestrians. The tests measured success of the Evocargo N1 in object detection, accident prevention, collision avoidance with moving obstacles and emergency stops.
The truck's autopilot system was tested in a full range of manoeuvres (parking, reverse parking, turning, and reverse turning). The control centre's functionality (route management, remote monitoring, and control) was also tested. No failures or potentially hazardous incidents were reported by any parties during the series of tests.
Additionally, Evocargo prepared a comprehensive report of trial results across two stages. In the second, the Evocargo N1 platform carried out freight transportation tasks on a standard route in a closed area.
The platform's ability to respond to its surrounding environment in mixed traffic was extensively tested and met high validation standards.
In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said, "We are proud of this groundbreaking milestone, which is a testament to Dubai South's commitment to aligning with the wise leadership's vision of establishing Dubai as a global logistics powerhouse. Our collaboration with Evocargo reinforced the UAE's position in the industry and set a progressive stage for significant advancements within the regional logistics sector.
As we look to the future, autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in revolutionising the industry, enhancing efficiency, and reducing the overall carbon footprint to create a sustainable and technologically advanced logistics infrastructure that will benefit Dubai and the UAE."
Ahmed Al-Ansi, CEO of Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services, said, "The trials aim to attract new customers and investments in the GCC countries, which are on track for world leadership in innovative tech. We are proud to be a pioneer and one of the first commercial suppliers of cutting-edge services in cargo transportation based on our own electric unmanned vehicles."
Dubai South and Evocargo agreed to carry out the UAE's first autonomous electric vehicle trials in a memorandum of understanding signed in December 2022.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.07.2024, 08:26 24.07.2024, 09:47446617,500 people flee wildfires in western Canada 24.07.2024, 12:034091Archaeological tombs, gold foils from Ptolemaic era discovered in Egypt's Damietta 24.07.2024, 14:453951Heating plants less than 50% operational in N Kazakhstan 24.07.2024, 16:343881Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 19.07.2024, 12:04Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfillment of President's instructions on energy and social infrastructure modernization in Ridder52121Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfillment of President's instructions on energy and social infrastructure modernization in Ridder 19.07.2024, 15:09Olzhas Bektenov familiarizes with construction progress of Kazakhstan's longest bridge over Bukhtarma water reservoir52111Olzhas Bektenov familiarizes with construction progress of Kazakhstan's longest bridge over Bukhtarma water reservoir 19.07.2024, 17:4151411Tokayev gives tasks regarding higher education and science infrastructure promotion 19.07.2024, 10:3650951Government provides over KZT22bln in additional funds to repair flood-damaged infrastructure 19.07.2024, 14:1836531Kazakhstan and the European Union Discussed Current Cooperation Issues 28.06.2024, 17:33Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation94691Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation 25.06.2024, 19:2892016Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 28.06.2024, 20:4690471Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent 25.06.2024, 19:1988506Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting 25.06.2024, 18:15Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization88366Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization