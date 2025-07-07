This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64
Almost 20 killed in stampede at high school in Central African Republic
We were in the middle of the exam when we heard a loud explosion. Everyone started running in all directions. Several classmates fell and couldn't get back up," said Rufin Pandama, a student who was present at the scene.
Six dead in southwest China flooding
Vietnam abolishes death penalty for crimes against state, bribery, drugs
China allocates 100 million yuan to support flood-hit Guizhou
Chinese scientists achieve new efficiency record in solar-to-hydrogen conversion
Oil prices surge as U.S. joins strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
The current geopolitical escalation provides the fundamental catalyst for prices to traverse higher and potentially spiral towards $100, with $120 per barrel appearing increasingly plausible," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet.
The parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed," said Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission. "The final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council," Kowsari added.
Uzbekistan plans to construct high-capacity nuclear power plant
Kyrgyzstan launches SDG investor map to drive sustainable investment
