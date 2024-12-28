Shenzhou-19 crew completes record-breaking nine-hour spacewalk

Tell a friend

Shenzhou-19 crew members aboard China's orbiting space station successfully completed a record-breaking nine-hour spacewalk at 9:57 p.m. Beijing Time on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), CGTN reports.





This extravehicular activity (EVA) was not only the longest by Chinese astronauts but also included the first spacewalk by a Chinese astronaut born in 1990.





Astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong carried out the EVA, while Wang Haoze supported the mission from inside the station. Cai and Song installed space-debris protection devices, with assistance from the station's robotic arm and ground-based teams.





At the end of the mission, before closing the hatch, the Shenzhou-19 crew expressed their joy at completing the mission and their gratitude to the ground team.





Congratulations to 02 (Song Lingdong) for completing your first spacewalk and moreover, for becoming the first Chinese astronaut born after 1990 to carry out EVAs. My appreciation also goes to the full collaboration of 03 (Wang Haoze) inside the module, and to the extensive support of Shuguang and the entire technical team," said Cai, commander of Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission crew.





From the assigned tasks to the more flexible assignments, we feel greater and greater confidence in conducting extravehicular activities. China's space station will always remain something to look forward to," Cai added.





It marked Cai's second EVA in space, following his initial EVAs during the Shenzhou-14 mission two years ago. Song became the first Chinese astronaut born in 1990 to carry out EVA.





The Shenzhou-19 crew is set to carry out a slew of scheduled space-science experiments and technical tests, while they will also undertake additional extravehicular activities and install payloads outside the space station, the CMSA added.