25.04.2024, 21:43 3056

Unemployment decreases in Kyrgyzstan

The number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work as of April 1, 2024 amounted to 84 thousand people, according to the material of the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.

According to the document, the figure is 15% less compared to the same date last year, of which 61.7 thousand people are registered unemployed, or 17.3% less.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.7% were women.

The level of registered unemployment in the total labor force was 2.3%.
 

26.04.2024, 10:09 2961

China launches Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship

Images | Xinhua/Li Gang
China on Thursday launched the Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship to send three taikonauts to its orbiting Tiangong space station for a six-month mission, Xinhua reports.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shenzhou-18 crew members are Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, with Ye as the mission commander, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Shenzhou-18 mission marks Ye's second journey into space, following his previous role as a crew member during the Shenzhou-13 mission from October 2021 to April 2022. Li Cong and Li Guangsu are both on their first-ever space adventure.

The crew will utilize the scientific experiment cabinets and extravehicular payloads to carry out more than 90 experiments in the fields of basic physics in microgravity, space material science, space life science, space medicine and space technology, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, at Wednesday's press conference.

A unique task for the three pilot-turned taikonauts is to create an "aquarium" and raise fish in zero gravity.

They will create a simplified version of an aquatic ecosystem using zebrafish and algae to study how the space environment affects their growth and system balance.

The "aquarium" is 1.25 liters in volume and can accommodate four small fish. But if the experiment succeeds, it will be a significant breakthrough to cultivate vertebrates in China's space program. Not only will the taikonauts find joy in the space "aquarium," but it may also pave the way for their future counterparts to enjoy nutritious fish from their own in-orbit harvests.

The next step in our research involves conducting experiments on fruit flies and mice," said Cang Huaixing, a chief researcher for the space station's scientific experiments, at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.


Taikonauts in orbit will also be involved in an experiment of cultivating plants. The purpose is to analyze the changes in the function and gene expression of plant stem cells in a microgravity environment. According to scientists, this research will provide theoretical support for designing crops that can adapt to outer space conditions.

More than 100 Arabidopsis seeds will be grown and nurtured in space for approximately four weeks. The crew aboard the space station will freeze them at minus 80 degrees Celsius in real-time and bring them back to Earth for further analysis and research.

In addition to the two experiments related to fish and plant, the crew will also conduct molecular research on the co-origin of proteins and nucleic acids, as well as the origin of codons. Furthermore, they will test a newly developed spacecraft coating material.
 

22.04.2024, 11:12 8336

11 missing in Guangdong rainstorm

A total of 11 people are missing after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of south China's Guangdong Province in recent days, the provincial emergency management department said Monday, Xinhua reports.

The search and rescue operations are still underway, the department said, adding that six of the missing individuals are from Jiangwan Township, Shaoguan City while the other five are from Dalong Village, Qingyuan City.

The recent heavy rainfall has affected many cities including Shaoguan, Guangzhou, Heyuan, Zhaoqing, Qingyuan, Meizhou and Huizhou, resulting in damaged houses, blocked roads and landslides.

A total of 53,741 people have been relocated across the province, with 12,256 people being urgently resettled, the department said.

So far, 36 houses have collapsed, 48 houses have been severely damaged, resulting in a direct economic loss of nearly 140.6 million yuan (about 19.8 million U.S. dollars).
 

18.04.2024, 13:21 30801

Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'

Dubai Airports has announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai, WAM reports.

In a recent update regarding airport and flight operations, Dubai Airports has announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking.

Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.
 

17.04.2024, 21:34 41171

World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul

World IT Show 2024, the largest information and communications technology exhibition in South Korea, kicked off Wednesday in Seoul to showcase cutting-edge technologies of local and global companies, its organizer said, Yonhap reports.

The three-day event is themed on "Innovation in everyday life, created by artificial intelligence (AI)," with 446 companies and institutions from 10 countries, including South Korea, attending, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. plans to present its AI platform, Galaxy AI, allowing visitors to experience AI functions on its latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series, including real-time translation.

The company said it will also showcase its electronic wallet service, Samsung Wallet, and AI-powered home appliance products.

LG Electronics Inc. will exhibit products based on its "affectionate AI," an on-device AI that has strength in orchestrating and fine-turning various electronics in a user-friendly manner.

The products include LG's next-generation mobility vision of "Alpha-able" and Alpha 11, an AI processor which powers organic light-emitting diode TVs.

Major mobile carriers, SK Telecom Co. and KT Corp., will also display their AI technologies at the event.
 

17.04.2024, 13:22 41331

China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars

Images | Xinhua/Ou Dongqu
China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified more than 900 new pulsars since its launch in 2016, its operator said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Pulsars, or fast-spinning neutron stars, originate from the imploded cores of massive dying stars through supernova explosions.

Han Jinlin, a scientist with the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), said that the pulsars included over 120 binary pulsars, more than 170 millisecond pulsars, and 80 faint and intermittent pulsars.

Han added that over the past 50-plus years since the discovery of the first pulsar, less than 3,000 pulsars were discovered worldwide, and the number of new pulsars discovered by FAST is more than three times the total number of pulsars found by foreign telescopes during the same period.

The study has important implications for understanding the dense remnants of dead stars in the Milky Way and their radiation characteristics," Han said.


Pulsar observation is an important task for FAST, which can be used to confirm the existence of gravitational radiation and black holes, and help find answers to many other major questions in physics.

Jiang Peng, chief engineer of the FAST, said that all staff members make every effort to improve the performance of the telescope. At present, the annual observation time of the telescope is about 5,300 hours, and it plays an important role in the continuous output of scientific research achievements.

Located in a deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province, FAST started formal operation in January 2020. It is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.
 

16.04.2024, 22:08 41476

World Future Energy Summit 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

The World Future Energy Summit (WFES), taking place from 16th-18th April 2024, has kicked off at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the three-day summit aims to promote innovation and investment to bring about a global transition to clean energy, and lay down plans to build a sustainable future by attracting investors and providers of advanced energy solutions.

Drawing in over 30,000 visitors from around the world, WFES is a world-class future energy and sustainability event, with its role encompassing a drive to accelerate the global energy transition and align the efforts of industry leaders, policymakers and startups, setting in motion a collaborative drive to secure a more environment-friendly future.
 

16.04.2024, 18:01 41611

Middle Corridor holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan - ambassador

Images | trend.az
The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR) holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan, the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.

The topic of the Middle Corridor is currently under active discussion. Essentially, it revives the operation of the old classical Silk Road, which originally passed through Central Asian countries, including the Caucasus. We are continuously working on this issue, including maximizing multimodal transportation along the corridor," the ambassador said.


He noted that Baku is now becoming a regional logistics hub, with the Baku Alat International Sea Trade Port and the Baku Hovsan International Sea Trade Port. According to him, discussions are currently underway for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and both ports.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.
 

16.04.2024, 12:36 41641

Death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi landslides rises to 20

Images | BPBD Tana Toraja/Handout via Xinhua
Search and rescue team has found two more bodies in landslides in Tana Toraja in South Sulawesi, bringing the death toll to 20, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

High-intensity rain triggered landslides on unstable ground in Lembang Randan Batu and Manggau villages on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. local time, injuring some people and burying four houses.

Search and rescue operations were carried out amidst fog and rain, and landslides blocked roads.

All the missing people have been found with the recent finding of the two deceased. The search operation was then called off, but the team remained on the lookout for any reports from locals.
 

