Unemployment decreases in Kyrgyzstan
China launches Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship
The next step in our research involves conducting experiments on fruit flies and mice," said Cang Huaixing, a chief researcher for the space station's scientific experiments, at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
11 missing in Guangdong rainstorm
Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'
World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul
China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars
The study has important implications for understanding the dense remnants of dead stars in the Milky Way and their radiation characteristics," Han said.
World Future Energy Summit 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Middle Corridor holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan - ambassador
The topic of the Middle Corridor is currently under active discussion. Essentially, it revives the operation of the old classical Silk Road, which originally passed through Central Asian countries, including the Caucasus. We are continuously working on this issue, including maximizing multimodal transportation along the corridor," the ambassador said.
Death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi landslides rises to 20
