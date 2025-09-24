23.09.2025, 21:04 9571
11 investment agreements worth $5.2bn inked between Kazakhstan and U.S. companies
During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working trip to New York, 11 agreements and memorandums were signed between major Kazakh and American companies, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Assistant to the President – Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldybai.
The documents provide for $5.2 billion in investments into Kazakhstan’s economy and encompass strategic sectors, such as transportation, logistics, energy and IT.
23.09.2025, 13:14 10036
Kazakhstan to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027, Agriculture Minister
Kazakhstan plans to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We have significantly reduced our dependence on imports, and this work will continue. By 2027, Kazakhstan will fully meet domestic demand for chicken meat," Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said.
The minister stressed that self-sufficiency rose from 58% in 2020 to 82% today.
23.09.2025, 11:25 10266
Kazakhstan harvests 15.5M tons of grain
A grain harvest of 24 million tons is expected in Kazakhstan this year. This amount will be sufficient to completely cover the country's demand for food grain, feed, and seeds, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced this during a Government meeting today.
According to the minister, harvesting is nearly complete in the southern regions.
The total harvesting area covers 23.6 million hectares, with 16 million hectares of grain and legume crops," said.
The work started on schedule and is ahead of last year's pace.
To date, 10.2 million hectares of grain have been harvested. The average yield is 15.2 centners per hectare, bringing the total threshed grain to 15.5 million tons.
Saparov added that the Government will support the expansion of Kazakhstan's grain to new markets by extending subsidies to cover the costs of exporting grain to seaports.
23.09.2025, 10:15 10536
$4.2 billion deal: Kazakhstan to receive American freight locomotives
As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to the United States, a signing ceremony was held in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick with the American company Wabtec, amounting to approximately $4.2 billion. The agreements provide for the production of 300 advanced freight locomotives in Kazakhstan and their subsequent maintenance, akorda.kz reports.
Recognized as a global leader in transport technologies, Wabtec is one of the key partners in modernizing Kazakhstan’s railway industry.
Since 2009, the Wabtec Kazakhstan locomotive assembly plant has been successfully operating in Astana. Over this period, the company has invested more than $230 million. Since its launch, the plant has produced more than 600 locomotives for the national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and for export. The localization level of production has reached 45%.
In July 2024, Wabtec opened a technology and engineering center in Kazakhstan, which has become a hub for innovation and workforce training.
22.09.2025, 14:58 25501
Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029
Turkistan region proceeded to implement the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency cites the Energy Ministry.
It is planned to channel over 60 billion tenge for the modernization of its energy industry. As of today, the volume of investments in the region has surpassed 6.9 billion tenge.
The region develops certain initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of millions of people, including the construction of new power lines, the reconstruction of the networks, the introduction of innovative technologies and renewal.
Among the key projects are the construction of a 110 KW Ortalyk-Yassy power line in Turkistan worth 3.8 billion tenge, the reconstruction of a 110 KW line in Oradabassy district, renovation of low-voltage mains networks at 31 facilities up to 1.5 billion tenge.
19.09.2025, 21:40 65376
6.8 trillion tenge required to revitalize Kazakhstan's utilities
According to Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev, 6.8 trillion tenge is needed to reduce the infrastructure deterioration rates to below 50% and bring it up to modern technological standards, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The mentioned funds will be used to repair 86,000 km of utility networks. Darbayev noted that implementing these projects will significantly reduce the number of utility failures.
The funds are planned to be allocated as follows:
- Heat supply: Approximately 1.3 trillion tenge for 1,600 km of networks
- Electricity supply: Over 3.8 trillion tenge for 77,600 km of networks
- Water supply: Around 600 billion tenge for 4,700 km of networks
- Wastewater disposal: Over 1.1 trillion tenge for 2,600 km of networks
19.09.2025, 13:40 65691
Kazakhstan to modernize energy sector, cutting wear by 15%
Kazakhstan operates 77 power-generating enterprises, 19 of which have equipment wear exceeding 65%, Vice Minister of National Economy, Assan Darbayev, said at a meeting on the practical development of the utilities and energy sectors’ modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Darbayev noted that 15 projects worth 4.4 trillion tenge are planned for the construction of new energy facilities.
In addition, 14 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge are aimed at modernizing existing energy facilities.
As a result, existing capacities will be upgraded, reducing overall wear by around 15%.
18.09.2025, 18:45 78761
Kazakhstan-China trade exceeds $30bn in 8M 2025
In January-August 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and China increased by 5.7% year-on-year reaching $30.68 billion, according to data published on Thursday on the official website of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to data provided by Xinhua, in the reporting period, Chinese exports to Kazakhstan augmented by 6.9% to $19.4 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $11.28 billion, showing a 3.9% year-on-year increase.
Trade turnover between the countries in January-August rose by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2024.
According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.
18.09.2025, 16:25 75101
12.7 mln tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan
Kazakh agrarians have harvested 8.4 million ha to date, or 52.6% of the total sown area, yielding 12.7 million tons of grain, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million ha.
In addition to grains, agrarians have gathered 435,000 tons of oilseeds, 1.5 million tons of potatoes at an average yield of 22.43 tons per ha, and almost 2.5 million tons of vegetables at 28.45 tons per ha.
The harvest also includes more than 396,000 tons of cabbage with a yield of 33.01 tons per ha, 676,700 tons of onions with a yield of 42.33 tons per ha, and 241,200 tons of carrots with a yield of 29.66 tons per ha. The harvesting campaign is being conducted within the timeframe set.
